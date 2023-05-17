99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Cricket Wireless to celebrate new location in Alexandria

It's new address is 2715 State Hwy. 29, Ste. 109. The ribbon cutting is Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

EP Business News
Funtap - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 9:00 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Cricket Wireless will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its new location in Alexandria at 2715 State Hwy. 29, Ste. 109 on Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

Cricket Wireless is a wireless cell phone company offering unlimited talk, text, and data access with no annual contract for cell phone service.

Ribbon Cuttings are a service offered by the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, email info@alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Massman 0009.jpg
Business
Massman breaks ground on new 73,000 square-foot facility in Alexandria
May 15, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
7M1A9494.JPG
Business
Child care shortage impacts rural and agriculture jobs in the upper Midwest
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
EP Business News
Business
Scandinavian Gift Shop celebrates 40 years
May 13, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Massman 0009.jpg
Business
Massman breaks ground on new 73,000 square-foot facility in Alexandria
May 15, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
CR 45-46_business access-01.jpg
News
Detours now in place for Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange work
May 15, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
AndersonPaul20.jpg
News
Ag and broadband legislation approved in MN House, Senate
May 15, 2023 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Meghan and Bev.jpg
News
Track and Field event at AAHS will honor Title IX 'trailblazers'
May 12, 2023 07:31 AM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman