Cricket Wireless to celebrate new location in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Cricket Wireless will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its new location in Alexandria at 2715 State Hwy. 29, Ste. 109 on Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

Cricket Wireless is a wireless cell phone company offering unlimited talk, text, and data access with no annual contract for cell phone service.

Ribbon Cuttings are a service offered by the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, email info@alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.