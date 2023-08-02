Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Creative Touch Boutique celebrates the opening of its new building in downtown Alexandria

The three story building was built on the site of the downtown fire of 2020.

Creative Touch Boutique ribbon cutting
Creative Touch Boutique owners, from left, Dan Botker, Amy Lesnar and Pam Botker cut a ribbon to celebrate the opening of their new three-story building in downtown Alexandria on July 28, 2023. The building stands on the corner of Broadway and 5th Avenue at the location where several businesses were destroyed by a fire in February of 2020.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Today at 4:00 PM
Creative Touch Boutique ribbon cutting
Tyler Notch, president of the Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, talks to a group of people before the ribbon cutting for the new Creative Touch Boutique building in downtown Alexandria on July 28, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

What To Read Next
IMG_6431 (2).JPG
Minnesota
For climate-smart ag policy, data is key, USDA undersecretary says
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Conference attendees listen to an opening keynote
Business
Alexandria's West Central Technology Conference showcases the human in technology
1d ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
BIZ-WRK-NEURODIVERGENT-MINN-MS
Business
With more neurodivergent or disabled workers, Minnesota employers add support
4d ago
 · 
By  Burl Gilyard / Star Tribune
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The smell of rain
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Brandon3.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Time to get ready for Brandon SummerFest and Parkers Prairie Fall Festival
1d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Auditorium
Arts and Entertainment
Theatre L'Homme Dieu showcases the life of hitmaker Carole King
50m ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Night 1.jpg
News
Community Night Out held Aug. 1 in Alexandria
1h ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson