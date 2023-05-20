99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Chamber's 'Off the Clock' event to feature ICON Business Advantage on May 30

A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, the Salvation Army of Douglas County.

EP Business News
Funtap - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 2:05 PM

ALEXANDRIA — ICON Business Advantage will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce’s Off the Clock event on Tuesday, May 30 from 4 to 5 p.m.

The event will be held at Copper Trail Brewing Co., 205 Broadway Street in Alexandria.

Off the Clock is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the many businesses and organizations within the community.

A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, the Salvation Army of Douglas County. Door prizes include a $500 Best Offer Guaranteed on revenue advances and payment processing from ICON Business Advantage and a $100 prize basket sponsored by Pride of the Lakes.

ICON Business Advantage partners with companies such as David Alan Capital, Sphere Financial, Relevate, SNI Health Coverage and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

For businesses, the company assists with working business capital; merchant processing; government tax rebates; employee healthcare; data, internet, voice, mobile, cloud, and Vonage phone services. For personal needs, the company offers identify protection and credit monitoring, health care, Vonage phone systems, and more. For more information, visit iconba.us.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
CarlosCreekWinery RussFunk.jpg
Business
Carlos Creek Winery stands out at international wine competition
May 20, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Business News
Business
Chamber Ambassadors recognize businesses in Alexandria area
May 20, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Business News
Business
Cricket Wireless to celebrate new location in Alexandria
May 17, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
HonorFlight.jpg
Local
Flower sale in Alexandria will help send veterans on a once-in-a-lifetime trip
May 16, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
CR 45-46_business access-01.jpg
News
Detours now in place for Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange work
May 15, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP Douglas County
News
Douglas County HRA designated a high performer by HUD
May 17, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Sidewalk 4050.jpg
Local
Sidewalk project makes progress along Highway 29 South in Alexandria
May 16, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff