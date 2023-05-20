Chamber's 'Off the Clock' event to feature ICON Business Advantage on May 30

ALEXANDRIA — ICON Business Advantage will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce’s Off the Clock event on Tuesday, May 30 from 4 to 5 p.m.

The event will be held at Copper Trail Brewing Co., 205 Broadway Street in Alexandria.

Off the Clock is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the many businesses and organizations within the community.

A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, the Salvation Army of Douglas County. Door prizes include a $500 Best Offer Guaranteed on revenue advances and payment processing from ICON Business Advantage and a $100 prize basket sponsored by Pride of the Lakes.

ICON Business Advantage partners with companies such as David Alan Capital, Sphere Financial, Relevate, SNI Health Coverage and more.

For businesses, the company assists with working business capital; merchant processing; government tax rebates; employee healthcare; data, internet, voice, mobile, cloud, and Vonage phone services. For personal needs, the company offers identify protection and credit monitoring, health care, Vonage phone systems, and more. For more information, visit iconba.us.