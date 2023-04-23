Chamber ambassadors visit 3 businesses in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA – The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized three local businesses on Wednesday, April 12.

Premier Collision recently moved to a new location at 206 Lake St. The business took over the space of what used to be Rocket Auto Body after the business retired. Premier collision is locally owned by Sam Fischer and offers complete auto body repair services for all makes and vehicles. Learn more at PremiercollisionMN.com .

Josh and Kelsi Timm recently purchased Timm Agency Insurance from Josh’s parents. Timm Agency Insurance is located at 510 22nd Ave. E, Ste. 300.It offers a variety of personal and business insurance options and risk management solutions to its clients throughout Central Minnesota and six other states. Learn more at TimmAgency.com .

C&L Distributing, which was established in 1980, acquired H. Boyd Nelson in 2022. After its acquisition, it moved into a new location at 4017 Nevada St. which is one of six locations. It is a beverage distributor serving 28 counties in Minnesota and supplying to 1,968 retailers. Products include Anheuser-Busch beers, craft beers, wine/liquor, seltzers, Cheladas, non-alcoholic products, and more. Learn more at CandLDistributing.com .

The Chamber Ambassadors serve as an active communication link to cultivate and promote positive relationships between the Chamber and the business community for members and non-members.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.