Business

Chamber Ambassadors recognize local businesses in Alexandria area

The businesses include ALO Realty Advisors, Premier IT Consultants, Runestone Heating and A/C, and Shenanigans Indoor Playground.

Girl going down indoor slide
Lily Boll enjoys going down one of the slides at Shenanigans Indoor Playground in Alexandria during a free admission day on May 25, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 3:34 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized four local businesses on Wednesday, June 14.

Amy Olinger is the owner of ALO Realty Advisors, a new realty business serving the Alexandria lakes area. Olinger has dreamed of launching her own brokerage and that dream became a reality right in her hometown of Alexandria. The initials ALO are Amy’s and adding in the letters of R and A from Realty Advisors create the acronym ALORA which in Latin means “My Beautiful Dream.” Learn more at ALORAMN.com.

Travis Shaw recently opened a new IT business named Premier IT Consultants. It is based out of Osakis and serves Minnesota and beyond. Services it offers include WiFi solutions, off-site data backup, virus and ransomware protection, workstation solutions and more. The staff is also Microsoft and Apple certified. Learn more at PremierITConsultants.com.

Runestone Heating and A/C opened in 2006 and recently moved into a new location at 4603 County Rd. 82 SE. It is a first- and second-generation family owned and operated company. It offers heating and air conditioning services for both residential and commercial needs and provides a maintenance program, which provides low-cost preventative maintenance for heating and cooling systems. Learn more at RunestoneHeatingAndAir.com

Shenanigans Indoor Playground moved and officially opened at its new location at 1410 S McKay Ave., Door #3, in the fall of 2022. It is temperature controlled to be used year-round and is an ideal place for kids ages 1-12 but the equipment is rated for adults so you can enjoy the equipment with the kids. Since reopening, the space has added a horizontal rock-climbing wall, party rooms for rent, and laser tag.

Learn more at AlexSchools.org/Domain/900.

The Chamber Ambassadors serve as an active communication link to cultivate and promote positive relationships between the Chamber and the business community for members and non-members.

For more information about the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.

By Echo Press staff report
