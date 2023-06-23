Chamber Ambassadors recognize local businesses in Alexandria area

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized four local businesses on Wednesday, June 14.

Amy Olinger is the owner of ALO Realty Advisors, a new realty business serving the Alexandria lakes area. Olinger has dreamed of launching her own brokerage and that dream became a reality right in her hometown of Alexandria. The initials ALO are Amy’s and adding in the letters of R and A from Realty Advisors create the acronym ALORA which in Latin means “My Beautiful Dream.” Learn more at ALORAMN.com.

Travis Shaw recently opened a new IT business named Premier IT Consultants. It is based out of Osakis and serves Minnesota and beyond. Services it offers include WiFi solutions, off-site data backup, virus and ransomware protection, workstation solutions and more. The staff is also Microsoft and Apple certified. Learn more at PremierITConsultants.com.

Runestone Heating and A/C opened in 2006 and recently moved into a new location at 4603 County Rd. 82 SE. It is a first- and second-generation family owned and operated company. It offers heating and air conditioning services for both residential and commercial needs and provides a maintenance program, which provides low-cost preventative maintenance for heating and cooling systems. Learn more at RunestoneHeatingAndAir.com

Shenanigans Indoor Playground moved and officially opened at its new location at 1410 S McKay Ave., Door #3, in the fall of 2022. It is temperature controlled to be used year-round and is an ideal place for kids ages 1-12 but the equipment is rated for adults so you can enjoy the equipment with the kids. Since reopening, the space has added a horizontal rock-climbing wall, party rooms for rent, and laser tag.

The Chamber Ambassadors serve as an active communication link to cultivate and promote positive relationships between the Chamber and the business community for members and non-members.

For more information about the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.