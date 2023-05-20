99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Chamber Ambassadors recognize businesses in Alexandria area

The ambassadors serve as a communication link to cultivate and promote positive relationships between the Chamber and the business community for members and non-members.

EP Business News
Funtap - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 10:12 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized four local businesses on Wednesday, May 10.

Brooke Klaahsen is the owner of a new hair studio, Studio Nouveau Hair Artistry, located at 110 6th Ave. E, Ste. 2. Klaahsen has been doing hair in the Alexandria area for more than 16 years. Some of her services include cuts, color, waxing, and updos. Her studio is open Monday – Friday and appointments can be made via phone at 320-766-4298 or online. Learn more at Studio-Nouveau-Hair-Artistry.square.site.

Felicia Fredrickson is the owner of a new smash room called Wrath Room located at 124 7th Ave. W in Alexandria. The Wrath Room is a room where people can safely destroy objects with a bat, hammer, or other objects and have fun doing it. It offers eight different packages to choose from plus additional opportunities. You can book your room and slot online. Learn more at WrathRoom.godaddysites.com.

Spark Nutrition is a new nutrition and boba tea shop owned by Kirsten Hastings and located at 409 Nokomis St. in Alexandria. It offers lattes, boba milk teas, real fruit smoothies, caffeinated beverages, slushies, snacks, and more. Ordering can be done online, via phone, or in person. Spark Nutrition is open Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday, 6 a.m. – 1 p.m. Learn more at SparkNutrition.square.site.

Brother’s Market and Sisters Beer/Wine/Spirits is under new ownership with Northdale Oil Inc. While Northdale Oil is based out of North Dakota, Brother’s Market and Sisters Beer/Wine/Spirits is local. Brother’s Market is a convenience store with eight locations around the Alexandria area and Sisters Beer/Wine/Spirits has four locations in the area. Learn more by visiting its Facebook pages @Brother’sMarket and @SistersBeer/Wine/Spirits or at NorthdaleOil.com.

The Chamber Ambassadors serve as an active communication link to cultivate and promote positive relationships between the Chamber and the business community for members and non-members.

For more information about the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.

