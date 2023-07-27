Carlos Creek Winery's wedding venue takes home award from Minnesota Bride Magazine

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Bride Magazine recently hosted its annual “Best of” Awards ceremony in Minneapolis at the International Market Square, hosting the top wedding vendors from across the state.

An Alexandria venue, The Grand Hall at Bold North Cellars, located at Carlos Creek Winery and 22 Northmen Brewing Company, took home a “Best Of” venue award for the fourth year in a row, being named the top wedding venue in the lakes regions of Alexandria and Detroit Lakes.

The Grand Hall hosts over 50 weddings a season, plus over 100 other events over the course of the year, bringing economic benefits to the Alexandria community.

"We're so grateful for all of our amazing couples," said Bold North Cellars owner Michelle Bredeson. "We are intentional in everything we do and we’re always thinking of new ways we can provide the best service. We're honored with the privilege of helping our couples celebrate the best day of their lives. There’s nothing that means more to us than being a part of their story."

Also honored with “Best of” Wedding Entertainment was local artist, Leanne Larson and her team with "Paint My Wedding Day" — a live event painting business based out of Alexandria. Larson and her team travel around the world doing live painting for any occasion.

The Paint My Wedding Day team includes, from left, Artist Heidi Lei Weeda, Owner Leanne Larson, and Artist Marissa Jaskowiak. Contributed photo

The Best of 2023 Awards are renowned in the Minnesota wedding industry for honoring the most innovative and creative talents. Through an open voting process held online, the winners were selected by their peers, making this recognition even more special.

Learn more about the year-round events and distinct wines available at Carlos Creek Winery at carloscreekwinery.com .

Bold North Cellars is a family of brands dedicated to bringing people together through authentic, shared experiences and flavors at Carlos Creek Winery, 22 Northmen Brewing Co., and Sizzle Pizza Kitchen. The company helps people celebrate life’s milestones and connections through its events center, The Grand Hall, and its annual festivals. Visit Bold North Cellars at 6693 County Rd 34 NW in Alexandria, Minn. Learn more at boldnorthcellars.com or by calling 320-846-5443.