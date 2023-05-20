Carlos Creek Winery stands out at international wine competition

ALEXANDRIA — Carlos Creek Winery, of Bold North Cellars, was recently awarded several top awards for its locally made wines at the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition.

The most notable awards Carlos Creek Winery earned are Best of Show Rosé Wine for its NV MinnTerra Rosé and Best Red Hybrid for its 2021 Marquette. Additional honors awarded to Carlos Creek Winery include a Platinum Award (NV MinnTerra Rosé), seven Gold Awards (2021 Marquette, 2022 Peti Ami, 2022 LaCrescent, NV MinnTerra White Blend, NV MinnTerra Red Blend, 2019 300 Series Petite Sirah and 2021 Aurora) and three Silver Awards (2020 Merlot, 2019 300 Series Bourbon Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon and 2019 Zinfandel).

The 15th annual competition took place on April 15-16 in San Diego, Calif., and showcased hundreds of wines from around the world, including famed wine areas like California, Oregon and Washington. Wines were judged blind by a panel of wine experts and creators.

"What I liked about this competition is that all the judges are winemakers, and I feel winemakers know wine best,” said Russ Funk, head winemaker at Carlos Creek Winery. “They can see how every wine evolves all the way through the process and understand how the wine should taste."

The judges noted Carlos Creek Winery has earned the most awards of any Midwest winery in this competition.

“These awards are especially important in elevating the Minnesota wine market as significant winemakers in the industry. The awards earned are also the result of our team’s dedication to creating unforgettable wines with the highest quality ingredients,” said Michelle Bredeson, co-owner of Carlos Creek Winery.

