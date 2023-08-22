Carlos Creek Winery launches new MinnTerra earth-friendly wines

CARLOS — Carlos Creek Winery of Bold North Cellars , recently launched its new MinnTerra wine series.

Inspired by the breathtaking, untamed beauty of the Minnesota wilderness, MinnTerra wines are crafted and bottled with utmost care. Every step, from vine to bottle, is carefully considered to honor the earth, according to the winery.

MinnTerra wines are produced in Carlos Creek Winery’s wind-powered facility, and enclosed in eco-certified bottles. The bottles have natural cork closures, without any decorative capsule — embracing simplicity and minimizing waste, the winery said.

The MinnTerra wine series is more than a collection of exceptional wines; it's a movement towards making a meaningful impact. In fact, a portion of the proceeds from every bottle of MinnTerra will be donated to environmental causes in Minnesota through the Bold North Foundation, including land preservation, clean water initiatives, and ecosystem health, according to Carlos Creek Winery.

MinnTerra wines have already garnered widespread acclaim within the wine industry. At the esteemed Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, MinnTerra Rosé achieved the remarkable honor of "Best of Show Rosé," along with the prestigious Platinum Award. MinnTerra White and MinnTerra Red both earned Gold Awards, distinguishing them among hundreds of wines from renowned regions such as California, Oregon, and Washington.

Additionally, the MinnTerra series was recognized at the 2023 Critics Challenge International Wine and Spirits Competition with MinnTerra White receiving the honor of “Best Hybrid” wine as well as a Platinum Award. MinnTerra Rosé and MinnTerra Red both earned a Silver award.

“These awards are especially important in elevating the Minnesota wine market as significant winemakers in the industry. The awards are the result of our team’s dedication to creating unforgettable wines with the highest quality ingredients,” said Michelle Bredeson, co-owner of Carlos Creek Winery.

Carlos Creek Winery has been producing high-quality, award-winning wine for 24 years. Situated in the heart of the Alexandria Lakes Area, the Minnesota winery is a generational family-owned establishment that takes pride in their commitment to sustainability and giving back to the community.

"We firmly believe that great wine and giving back go hand in hand," said Bredeson. "Caring for the earth is not just our responsibility but a legacy we leave behind — for the local Lakes Area community, the great state of Minnesota, the wine industry, and ultimately, the entire planet.”

MinnTerra is now available for purchase in Minnesota liquor stores, at Carlos Creek Winery, and on Carlos Creek Winery’s website. To learn more about Carlos Creek Winery and the MinnTerra wine series, visit carloscreekwinery.com .