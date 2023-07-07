Boat sales struggle in 2023

ALEXANDRIA — Search for new boats on the websites of local dealers, and odds are you'll find a few of last year's models still for sale, signs of soft demand in the boat industry.

After pandemic-era shortages, the boat industry now has plenty of boats to sell. The problem is finding buyers.

"It's been tough," acknowledged Todd Hansen, owner of Alex Auto and Marine.

Dealers say sales have suffered from higher interest rates and inflation, leaving customers with less discretionary cash.

Hansen said sales at his business have begun to tick upwards recently. But the past year has been a marked difference from the pandemic-related boat buying rush.

“I think a lot of people bought themselves out of the market for sure," he said. "Everybody bought a side-by-side. Everybody bought a camper. Everybody bought a pontoon.”

Maybe the boat industry will need to wait three to four years before people start buying again, he said.

Boating is a big deal for a tourist destination like Alexandria, where dozens of large lakes offer opportunities for fishing, jet skiing, wake surfing and other forms of recreation.

Some dealers are making the case that if you want to buy a boat, 2023 is the year.

“We’ve got plenty of inventory," said Max Peterson, the new general manager of Boomerang Marine and Sports. "It’s a great time to buy a boat.”

It's unclear how widespread the slow boat market is, and how softer demand is affecting boat builders.

Some boat makers have reported that their post-pandemic earnings rose during the first quarter of 2023, after dipping in December, and that they continue to be higher than expected. Tennessee-based MasterCraft is one of those.

"Boat building revenue has fallen at a compound annual growth rate of 2.3% to $12.1 billion over the past five years, including 0.9% in 2023 alone," according to market research company IBISWorld.

The company noted that over the past five years, boat builders have shrunk "due to mandatory restrictions placed on nonessential businesses during COVID-19 and the subsequent economic turmoil in 2020 and 2021."

Brunswick Company, which manufactures Lund Boats in New York Mills, declined to comment for this story. Its earning report is due at the end of July.