And the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Pot of Gold winner is...

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a Pot of Gold winner at its Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, April 21.

The event was hosted by Diamond Buick GMC and Diamond Waves and Wags. Chamber Board President, Tyler Notch, drew the winning business, Minnesota Canoes, from the pot of more than 640 current Chamber members. The prize package was valued at $5,702.

Pot of Gold items were sponsored by dozens of Chamber members.

The drawing is a highly anticipated part of each Wake Up event. Donations include business items, discounted services, gift certificates, and promotional items. Every Chamber member is included in the drawing, but a representative of the business drawn must be present to win.

For more information about the Pot of Gold or Wake Up Alexandria, contact Jess Ptacek at the Chamber of Commerce, 320-763-1489 or jess@alexandriamn.org .