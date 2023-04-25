99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

And the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Pot of Gold winner is...

Tyler Notch, drew the winning business, Minnesota Canoes, from the pot of more than 640 current Chamber members.

PotOGold Minnesota Canoes.jpg
Minnesota Canoes won the Pot of Gold valued at $5,702 at Wake Up Alexandria on April 21, 2023. The event was hosted by Diamond Buick GMC and Diamond Waves and Wags. Pictured is Keith Martinson, owner of Minnesota Canoes.
Contributed photo
By Echo Press staff report
April 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a Pot of Gold winner at its Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, April 21.

The event was hosted by Diamond Buick GMC and Diamond Waves and Wags. Chamber Board President, Tyler Notch, drew the winning business, Minnesota Canoes, from the pot of more than 640 current Chamber members. The prize package was valued at $5,702.

Pot of Gold items were sponsored by dozens of Chamber members.

The drawing is a highly anticipated part of each Wake Up event. Donations include business items, discounted services, gift certificates, and promotional items. Every Chamber member is included in the drawing, but a representative of the business drawn must be present to win.

For more information about the Pot of Gold or Wake Up Alexandria, contact Jess Ptacek at the Chamber of Commerce, 320-763-1489 or jess@alexandriamn.org .

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
