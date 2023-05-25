99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Alomere Health in Alexandria wins 'Pot of Gold'

The prize package was valued at $5,369

PotOfGold Alomere Health.jpg
Alomere Health won the Pot of Gold valued at $5,369 at Wake Up Alexandria. The event was hosted by Kalon Prep Academy. Pictured is Mike Doyle, Administrator at Heartland Orthopedic Specialists, a Service of Alomere Health and Becca Zwonitzek, Occupational Health, RN at Alomere Health.
Today at 11:20 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a Pot of Gold winner at its Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, May 19. The event was hosted by Kalon Prep Academy.

Chamber Board President Tyler Notch drew the winning business, Alomere Health, from the pot of more than 640 current Chamber members. The prize package was valued at $5,369.

Pot of Gold items were sponsored by dozens of Chamber members. The drawing is a highly anticipated part of each Wake Up event. Donations include business items, discounted services, gift certificates, and promotional items.

Every Chamber member is included in the drawing, but a representative of the business drawn must be present to win.

For more information about the Pot of Gold or Wake Up Alexandria, contact Jess Ptacek at the Chamber of Commerce, 320-763-1489 or jess@alexandriamn.org.

