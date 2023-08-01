Alexandria's West Central Technology Conference showcases the human in technology

ALEXANDRIA — The West Central Technology Conference took place on Wednesday, July 26 at the Alexandria Area High School.

The conference boasted over 330 attendees, more than 40 vendors, and 15 major sponsors.

“By the looks of the turnout, we weren’t the only ones excited to get this rolling again,” Steve Richards said.

Richards is the chief information officer at Alexandria Technical College. He along with Sue Laubach, the technology coordinator for Osakis Public Schools, and Kevin Brezina, the director of technology for Alexandria Public Schools, were the lead organizers for the event and are key participants in what they would call a “regional consortium or Alexandria area IT group.”

From left, Steve Richards, Sue Laubach and Kevin Brezina organized the 2023 West Central Technology Conference. Alexandria Echo Press / Jake Sutherlin

The group’s purpose is to partner, pool and promote IT resources in Central Minnesota. In an overwhelmingly digital space, these individuals strive to personalize communication and collaboration among IT professionals. This has become increasingly difficult as bigger corporations pry local talent and resources away from smaller regions and place them in remote work spaces.

With only four weeks to go until the start of the new semester, Richards is still without a willing cybersecurity instructor for the college.

It was out of these needs and the desire for collaboration that the idea of this conference was formed, an effort spearheaded by Laubach and Brezina roughly five years ago.

And while big expos or conferences happen in Minneapolis or out of state, it is often too expensive for smaller organizations to send participants hundreds or thousands of miles away and fit the bill for hotel rooms and meals.

But now Alexandria has become its own little technology hub with the conference drawing attendees from all around Minnesota and even pulling from North and South Dakota and Nebraska.

Over 40 vendors participated in the event hosted in the Alexandria Area High School commons. Alexandria Echo Press / Jake Sutherlin

In addition to the networking and vending opportunities, the conference also features breakout sessions where experts share information and strategies to help support and grow the industry. This year one of the highlights was a session hosted by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) , which was packed full of people, standing room only.

“It’s a common misconception that just because we’re from Central Minnesota we might be isolated from the dark side of the internet or hackers,” Brezina said. “So, some of what we’ve brought in is teaching us how to protect ourselves, and our students, and our business clientele. And to get that here [at the conference] is pretty cool.”

This is the first time the conference has met since the pandemic, so it was a great encouragement to the organizers to see how many people showed up to participate in and promote the event.

“We’re just excited to be back… it’s great to collaborate with people and network and see faces again,” Laubach said.

Conference keynote encourages generations to bridge the divide

The conference kicked off the day with a keynote from Clare Richards who is the CEO of Impacks and a known leader in the community having received awards like the St. Cloud 5 Under 40 and Top Outstanding Young Minnesotan. Her company is an education technology business that seeks to provide easy and affordable access to school supplies for parents and educators. The company also strives to create a strong social impact by matching donations it receives and helping coordinate packing events to bring community members together.

But Richards primary focus for the keynote, and one of her personal passions, was providing insights to help businesses bridge generational gaps and retain up-and-coming talent.

Her presentation included some statistics that demonstrate some of the difficulties businesses face with younger generations. Here are a few notable ones:



55% of millennials are disengaged at work.

60% of millennials are looking for new careers/jobs.

When wages are adjusted for inflation, millennials earn roughly 20% less and have half the assets than similarly aged adults did 30 years ago despite skyrocketing costs of living (housing, college, healthcare).

“You mix those two things together: financial insecurity and indifference – what do you get?” Richards asked. “A lot of movement.”

On the money side, Richards recognized that sometimes the money just isn’t there to pay more or compete with huge offers. The overhead costs of businesses with technology, marketing and general upkeep have also risen drastically. But she also noted that many companies just meet market demand and are unwilling to pay more than the median.

Many millennials also came of age or began entering the workforce around the Great Recession (2007-2009) and therefore have deep-lying financial insecurities and an even deeper distrust of management that won’t simply go away without a meaningful effort from both sides.

As for the indifference, Richards noted that like all human beings, millennials and Gen Zers crave purpose and fulfillment. And for many of them, jobs have become much more about the outcome than the input. Why drive to an office and work 40 hours when a person could work from home and accomplish the same task in 25 hours? Those extra 15 hours feel like wasted output and potential.

Clare Richards' keynote addressed intergenerational relationships. Contributed photo / Clare Richards

What’s been lost on both sides is a willingness to engage person-to-person. For as long as anyone can remember, generations have struggled with one another but have found a way to make it work.

A modern, digital and remote era has created an easier escape to a path of least resistance. Millennials can hop from job to job looking for more money and thus, more security, and older generations are left searching for new workers and wondering what went wrong.

So, Richards suggests that a compromise must be struck, and it relies on personal investment.

To incentivize younger employees, employers need to provide pathways for growth, not just career growth, but personal growth. Employers should be willing to provide tools and opportunities for younger workers to lead, be creative, and invest in the community around them. And, of course, companies have to be willing to pay more for good workers, especially when those workers are asked to take on more responsibilities and fill bigger roles. The hope then is that, at some point, personal fulfillment and opportunities for growth will be incentives that foster hard work and dedication.

Richards said this all begins with a willingness to bridge the divide: for the older generation to offer the opportunities and for the younger generation to rise up and take it.

