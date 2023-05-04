Alexandria's southside Burger King is open despite rumors

ALEXANDRIA — The Burger King restaurant located at 303 30th Ave East near the Midway Mall on Alexandria's southside is open and there are no plans to close it.

Last March, Meridian Restaurants Unlimited, one of Burger King’s largest franchisees, filed for bankruptcy due to a combination of rising food costs, labor shortage and low sales which led to the closing of dozens of restaurants from Utah to Minnesota, according to Restaurant Business, an online publication.

The closings led to rumors that the remaining Burger King in Alexandria was one of the 27 that closed due to bankruptcy. The general manager for the southside location, Samantha Hamilton, says that is not true.

Hamilton added that Meridian has no plans to close the Alexandria location as far as she is aware. She also added that the store may be going through some updates in the future, but as far as what and when, that is still to be determined.

"There were reports online and things like that had said with the bankruptcy that a lot of locations had closed but we weren't one of them," said Hamilton. "We are here... Come on in!"

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the factors that may have resulted in the rumor about the Alexandria location is that there was a brief time in February the restaurant closed. Hamilton said that was to repair a roof leak and that they were only closed for less than a week.