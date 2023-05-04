99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Alexandria's southside Burger King is open despite rumors

Samantha Hamilton, Burger King general manager, said there are no plans to close the restaurant.

Burger King.jpg
Burger King is located at 303 30th Ave East in Alexandria.
Thalen Zimmerman / Alexandria Echo Press
Thalen Zimmerman
By Thalen Zimmerman
May 04, 2023 at 2:09 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The Burger King restaurant located at 303 30th Ave East near the Midway Mall on Alexandria's southside is open and there are no plans to close it.

Last March, Meridian Restaurants Unlimited, one of Burger King’s largest franchisees, filed for bankruptcy due to a combination of rising food costs, labor shortage and low sales which led to the closing of dozens of restaurants from Utah to Minnesota, according to Restaurant Business, an online publication.

The closings led to rumors that the remaining Burger King in Alexandria was one of the 27 that closed due to bankruptcy. The general manager for the southside location, Samantha Hamilton, says that is not true.

Hamilton added that Meridian has no plans to close the Alexandria location as far as she is aware. She also added that the store may be going through some updates in the future, but as far as what and when, that is still to be determined.

"There were reports online and things like that had said with the bankruptcy that a lot of locations had closed but we weren't one of them," said Hamilton. "We are here... Come on in!"

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the factors that may have resulted in the rumor about the Alexandria location is that there was a brief time in February the restaurant closed. Hamilton said that was to repair a roof leak and that they were only closed for less than a week.

Thalen Zimmerman
By Thalen Zimmerman
Thalen Zimmerman of Alexandria joined the Echo Press team as a full-time reporter in Aug. 2021, after graduating from Bemidji State University with a bachelor of science degree in mass communication in May of 2021.
What To Read Next
Local
Minnesota pollution agency seeks public input on restoring Sauk River watershed
May 11, 2023 06:22 AM
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
EP Environment
Local
Alexandria Senior College lecturer lists possible solutions for imperiled wetlands
May 10, 2023 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
Local
Correction
May 10, 2023 01:59 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff