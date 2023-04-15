99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Team welcomes 6 new Chamber members

The Membership Team serves as a resource to new Chamber members by providing support through conversations and introductions.

By Echo Press staff report
April 15, 2023 at 7:40 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Team recognized six new Chamber members on Wednesday, April 5.

Alexandria Covenant Church is an Evangelical church located at 4005 Dakota St. It offers on-site and online Sunday worship services including traditional and contemporary services. It also offers a nursery for infants and toddlers, Sunday School, Wednesday Awana, and Kids Church. Learn more at alexandriacovenant.org .

Dentistry at the Center has been serving the Alexandria area since 1985. It is located at 2306 S Broadway St., Ste. 4. The team of three dentists and five hygienists offer cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, restoration, Invisalign, root canals, periodontal care, preventative care, soft tissue laser, and more. Learn more at dentistryatthecenter.com .

Glacial Lakes Radon, owned and operated by Kevin Boike, is a radon measurement and mitigation business serving the central Minnesota area. Radon is an undetectable gas that seeps into structures. The company’s mission is to work with homeowners to reduce radon levels and give families peace of mind. Learn more at glaciallakesradon.com.

The Alexandria Area Hockey Association is a not-for-profit organization. Its mission is to provide a quality environment for youth hockey players to learn and enjoy the sport of hockey. It serves more than 380 kids between the ages of 5 and 18 per season and offers a Learn-to-Skate event once a year for kids starting at the age of 4. Learn more at alexandria.pucksystems2.com .

Integrated Therapy Solutions, owned and operated by Deann Reese, is a mental health practice serving children and adults in the Alexandria area. Reese is a certified Clinical Trauma Professional, certified Integrative Mental Health Professional, and is trained in a variety of therapy approaches. Learn more at intherapysolutions.com .

Just for Kix has more than 200 programs throughout 11 states and has been serving the Alexandria community for more than 35 years. The Alexandria studio is located at 503 Hawthorne St. and offers a wide variety of dance styles to kids between the ages of 2 and a half though 18. Learn more at justforkix.com/danceclasses/alexandria-mn

The Membership Team serves as a resource to new members by providing support through conversations and introductions that will cultivate and promote positive ongoing relationships between Chamber members. For more information on the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, call 320-763-3161 or visit www.alexandriamn.org .

