Alexandria Dairy Queen Grill and Chill wins PRIDE Award

The award from the Dairy Queen system is for achieving a high level of cleanliness and food safety.

EP Business News
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 7:30 AM

ALEXANDRIA —The Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant at 1701 Broadway in Alexandria recently received a PRIDE (Personal Responsibility in Delivering Excellence) Award from the Dairy Queen system for achieving a high level of cleanliness and food safety.

“We feel honored to have received such a prestigious award,” said owners Craig and Alesia Hillman. “We work hard to keep our restaurant at a high level of cleanliness to ensure that we provide a safe, and enjoyable environment for our customers. Along with a great management crew and awesome crew member team, we couldn’t do this without all our great staff.”

The award is given out to those stores that demonstrate PRIDE by maintaining the Dairy Queen system’s standard of cleanliness and food safety. This is the 13th year for the PRIDE award and every restaurant that meets these standards will receive the award. The award is delivered shortly after the time of the PRIDE assessment visit, which can occur anytime throughout the year.

ADQ sent a confirmation of the PRIDE award to be displayed in the location. The confirmation states that the location achieved an Outstanding Cleanliness and Food Safety PRIDE Check by setting up for success, giving the customer a reason to return.

