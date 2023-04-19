Alexandria Community Christian School receives $20,000 grant from Casey's

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Community Christian School , formerly New Testament Christian School, recently received $20,000 "Cash for Classrooms" grant from Casey’s to improve student and teacher access to the most up-to-date education technology platforms and tools for learning and teaching.

The project, according to school leaders, will help students and teachers by making learning more interactive and lesson prepping, progress monitoring and technology communication up-to-date and efficient.

“We are grateful to receive a Cash for Classrooms grant from Casey’s and are excited to have the resources needed to improve our students’ ability to learn and grow at ACCS each day,” said Jaclyn Loween, head of the school. “Casey’s is a great community partner that gives back to many schools across its footprint, including ours, through this program.

In a news release, Casey's offered the following statement: "Through Casey's Cash for Classrooms program, our grants are providing meaningful impact, helping create better learning environments and improving the lives of children and educators. We're grateful here at Casey's to continue providing support for schools and families, who we believe are the heart of raising and preparing the next generation of leaders in our local communities."

For more information on Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant program, visit: www.caseys.com/community/cash-for-classrooms-grants . The 2024 grant program will open in the fall.

In addition to the grant program, Casey's guests can support schools year-round by directing their Casey's Rewards points toward a donation to their school of choice.