99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Alexandria Community Christian School receives $20,000 grant from Casey's

It will be used to improve student and teacher access to education technology platforms and tools for learning and teaching.

New Testament church.jpg
Alexandria Community Christian School at 2505 Highway 29 North, Alexandria.
Lowell Anderson | Echo Press
By Echo Press staff report
April 19, 2023 at 11:03 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Community Christian School , formerly New Testament Christian School, recently received $20,000 "Cash for Classrooms" grant from Casey’s to improve student and teacher access to the most up-to-date education technology platforms and tools for learning and teaching.

The project, according to school leaders, will help students and teachers by making learning more interactive and lesson prepping, progress monitoring and technology communication up-to-date and efficient.

“We are grateful to receive a Cash for Classrooms grant from Casey’s and are excited to have the resources needed to improve our students’ ability to learn and grow at ACCS each day,” said Jaclyn Loween, head of the school. “Casey’s is a great community partner that gives back to many schools across its footprint, including ours, through this program.

In a news release, Casey's offered the following statement: "Through Casey's Cash for Classrooms program, our grants are providing meaningful impact, helping create better learning environments and improving the lives of children and educators. We're grateful here at Casey's to continue providing support for schools and families, who we believe are the heart of raising and preparing the next generation of leaders in our local communities."

For more information on Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant program, visit: www.caseys.com/community/cash-for-classrooms-grants . The 2024 grant program will open in the fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the grant program, Casey's guests can support schools year-round by directing their Casey's Rewards points toward a donation to their school of choice.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
051323.F.FF.InsuranceWEB.jpg
Business
Are severe storms fueling changes in homeowner insurance policies?
May 10, 2023 08:08 AM
 · 
By  David Olson
Carmelo-and-Juliana-showing-Michael-their-house-1200x966.jpg
Business
Puentes/Bridges seeks to better connect farmers with their Mexican employees
May 10, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
AceBuilding 1038.jpg
Business
Shaynen Schmidt purchases Ace Hardware stores in Alexandria, Long Prairie
May 09, 2023 08:51 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff