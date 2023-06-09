Alexandria Chamber hosts 31st Duffers Delight Golf Tournament

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 31 st Duffers Delight Golf Tournament on Monday, June 5 at Alexandria Golf Club.

More than 200 people gathered for a day of fun, networking, and golf, including 36 teams and 44 sponsors. The event is the main fundraiser for the Chamber, supporting its mission to promote

the Alexandria Lakes Area as the ultimate destination to live, work, play and prosper.

The event’s Title Sponsor is Innovative Builders, Inc. Other major event sponsors include C&L Distributing, Vaultas, Alexandria Motors, Alomere Health, Diamond Buick GMC, Glenwood State Bank, Juettner Motors, Marcus Construction, Tri County Foam Insulation, and Winning Edge Graphics.

The tournament featured sponsors at every tee and green and three hole-in-one opportunities including a $5,000 cash prize sponsored by Alomere Health, $10,000 cash prize sponsored by Glenwood State Bank, and $25,000 toward a vehicle sponsored by Diamond Buick GMC, Juettner Motors, and Alexandria Motors.

This year’s tournament winners include the following:



Champion: Bell Bank. Team members: Jeff Patience, Bell Bank; Eddie Reif, Alomere Health; Derek Swedberg, Swedberg Wood Products; Robb Buttweiler, Buttweilers Do All.

Second place: Marcus Construction. Team members: Jim Bach, Eli Gunderson, Lane Kleist, Cody Blevins, Marcus Construction.

Third place: The "Hole in Fun" Gang. Team members: Jeff Roste, Creative Impact Design; Dan Jackson, Gale Jackson and Al Brogaard, retired.

Skins winner: Bethany on the Lake. Team Members: Matthew Fischer, Bethany on the Lake; Adam Arnquist, Arnquist Carpet Plus Color Tile; Jeff Roquette, Pinnacle Manufacturing; Pete Bright, Fifth Third Bank.

Putting contest winners: $200 Chamber Bucks — Dalon Bitzan, Innovative Builders, Inc.; $100 Chamber Bucks — Sam Pederson, Juettner Motors; $50 Chamber Bucks — TJ Hinrichs, Northstar Bottled Water Solutions.

Orange ball game winner: First Western Bank – Team 1. Richard Hawes, First Western Bank and Trust; Doug Holm, Realty Executives; Shawn Reilly, Realty Group; Jared Wagner, Integrity Title, Inc.

For more information on Chamber events, visit www.alexandriamn.org/eventsandprograms.