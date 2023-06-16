Alexandria Airport Manager Kreg Anderson takes on new role, but will keep his manager duties

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Airport Manager Kreg Anderson has a new role, one that provides him with an opportunity to do even more flying than he already does.

He was recently hired by a company he called a leader in the corporate aviation industry. The company sells fractions of ownership in their aircraft and will then fly those owners on demand for both business and leisure travel.

“I was hired as a pilot,” said Anderson. “We always fly with two pilots so I will start out in the right seat, commonly known as a ‘First Officer.’ I will likely be in that seat for a few years before I am able to move to the left seat, also known as the ‘Captain.’ We'll be flying the aircraft owners to any and all destinations across the United States, Canada and Caribbean.”

News Taking the controls: At 23, Alexandria may have country's youngest airport manager When Kreg Anderson was growing up near Lincoln Elementary School, the Alexandria Municipal Airport was basically in his backyard. Hearing and seeing airplanes is what he said he believes fueled his passion for aviation. When he was bored, Anderso...

Five years ago, at the age of 23, Anderson was hired as the manager of the Alexandria Airport . At that time, he was possibly the youngest airport manager in the country, according to an Echo Press article from February 2018.

Even though he has taken on a new role, Anderson will remain on as the airport’s manager. He said that traditionally, the role of the airport manager in Alexandria has always been a part-time position. He said it is similar to the role of city attorney and city engineer, where the City of Alexandria contracts out to experienced and qualified firms and those firms perform the requested tasks on an as needed basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

His two most recent predecessors, he said, were an attorney and a charter pilot, so both had other jobs besides their airport managerial duties.

Kreg Anderson, a 2013 Alexandria graduate, took over as manager of the Alexandria Airport in 2018. Alexandria Echo Press file photo

“We have an awesome full-time staff responsible for manning the airport and snow plowing, mowing, etc as laid out in our contract with the City of Alexandria,” said Anderson. “With the advent of technology and some of the remote work functionality that came out of the COVID years, it's made my administrative work a breeze to do on the road.”

In his new pilot role, Anderson said he is excited to have the opportunity to visit hundreds of airports and communities that are similar to the Alexandria lakes area. He is looking forward to gaining new perspectives to learn how to continue to improve not only the Alexandria Airport, but also the community.

“Also, this opportunity helps solidify the fact that Alexandria is home and allows me to continue to live in this area and do my part to help grow and improve our community to be the ultimate destination to live, work, play and prosper,” he said.

Dane Ellingson of Ashby took this photo of Alexandria Airport Manager Kreg Anderson (foreground) and Kyle Johnson flying in formation over Alexandria a few years ago. Anderson is flying a Bellanca Scout. Contributed photo / Dane Ellingson

Anderson has had a love of the airport from a very young age. In the summer of 2009 is when he began taking flying lessons. On the day after he turned 16, Anderson got his regular driver’s license in the morning and that afternoon, he got to take his first solo flight.

He attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, where he majored in aviation management and received his bachelor of business administration degree.