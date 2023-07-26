Aflac to host Wake Up Alexandria on Aug. 4

ALEXANDRIA — Aflac (Terry Anderson Office), 700 Cedar St. Suite 185, will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, August 4 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community.

A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, Runestone Off-Road ATV Riders (ROAR). All Chamber members will be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at a record high of $7,450.

Aflac (American Family Life Assurance Company) is the largest provider of supplemental insurance in the U.S. It was founded in 1955 and offers a wide range of insurance policies to help clients feel confident about their coverage, including accident, cancer, critical illness, life, hospital, short-term disability, dental and vision. Terry Anderson is a district coordinator for the company and owner of the local office. To learn more, visit Aflac.com/agents/t_anderson.aspx