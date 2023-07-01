Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

A&A Towing in Alexandria signs on with U-Haul Co.

A&A Towing at 424 Geneva Road will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks and support rental items.

U Haul.jpg
A&amp;A Towing in Alexandria now offers U-Haul trucks for rental.
Contributed photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 12:49 PM

ALEXANDRIA — U-Haul Co. of Minnesota announced that A&A Towing signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Alexandria community.

A&A Towing at 424 Geneva Road will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks and support rental items.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.- noon Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (320) 762-5155 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Alexandria-MN-56308/030132/ .

A&A Towing owner David Ebnet said he is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Douglas County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises as there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer. These small businesses have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer .

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents support customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
IMG_7449.JPG
Business
Corn producers pleased with E-15 summer sales
June 26, 2023 07:34 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher
EP Business News
Business
Alexandria Dairy Queen Grill and Chill wins PRIDE Award
June 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Girl going down indoor slide
Business
Chamber Ambassadors recognize local businesses in Alexandria area
June 23, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Evansville Parade.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Fireworks, boat parades, music concerts, town celebrations and more in store for Fourth of July holiday
June 29, 2023 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Agenda - Monday, June 26, 2023
Local
Alexandria ballpark improvements advance a base
June 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria set to host Minnesota Twins Youth Clinic on Aug. 5
July 01, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
blotter pic for web.jpg
News
Law Enforcement Blotter: June 16-18
July 01, 2023 08:14 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson