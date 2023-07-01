A&A Towing in Alexandria signs on with U-Haul Co.

ALEXANDRIA — U-Haul Co. of Minnesota announced that A&A Towing signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Alexandria community.

A&A Towing at 424 Geneva Road will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks and support rental items.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.- noon Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (320) 762-5155 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Alexandria-MN-56308/030132/ .

A&A Towing owner David Ebnet said he is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Douglas County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

The local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises as there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer. These small businesses have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer .

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents support customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.