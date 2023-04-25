Boys tennis: Osakis earns win No. 2; Alexandria sweeps Willmar

The Osakis boys tennis team improved to 2-1 on the season with a close 4-3 win over St. John’s Prep/St. Cloud Cathedral on Monday at home.

Osakis won by sweeps from Isaack Maddock at No. 1 singles, Bryce Moen at No. 2 singles, Micah Moore at No. 3 singles, and Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson at No. 1 doubles and the team had close matches elsewhere.

“It was a very nice win,” Osakis head coach Ryan Maddock said. “Isaac, Bryce, and Micah had big singles wins, and Marcus/ Connor had a decisive win at 1 doubles. Our 2 and 3 doubles played well too in playing competitive matches.”

Osakis is back at home on Thursday against Sauk Rapids-Rice at 4:30 p.m.

Osakis 4, St. John’s Prep/St. Cloud Cathedral 3

ADVERTISEMENT

SINGLES - No. 1 - Isaac Maddock (O) def. Mason Grove (STPSCC), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 - Bryce Moen (O) def. Jackson Hoover (STPSCC), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 - Micah Moore (O) def. William Reisinger (STPSCC) 6-4, 6-0; No. 4 - Emma Fromm (STPSCC) def. Forfeit

DOUBLES - No. 1 - Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson (O) def. George Vedder/Eli Burhnahm (STPSCC) 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 - Ben St. Hilair/Jackson Glomaski (STPSCC) def. Fischer Torgerson/Preston Steinert (O), 6-4, 7-6; No. 3 - Paul Rademacker/Delaney Kobienia (STPSCC) def. Kellen George/Trente Redetzke (O), 6-3, 6-3

Alexandria sweeps Willmar

Alexandria's Owen Godfrey tries to hit the ball over the net in a match at Fergus Falls on May 12, 2022. Godfrey earned one of Alexandria's seven wins against Willmar on April 24, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria fully controlled its match on Monday against Willmar, earning a 7-0 win.

Alexandria is now 5-1 on the season.

Owen Gilbertson, Cole Haabala, Owen Godfrey and Brett Thornburg earned singles sweeps, while in doubles, Blake Svee/Ryker Bosek, Leo Kompelien/Chase Thompson and Niklas Cook/Charlie Johnston earned sweeps.

Alexandria is set for a quad meet on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in Shakopee.

Alexandria 7, Willmar 0 -

SINGLES - No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson (A) def. Gabe LaRue (W), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 - Cole Haabala (A) def. Ryan Newberg (W), 6-3 , 6-1; No. 3 - Owen Godfrey (A) def. Samuel Loerzel (W), 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 - Brett Thornburg (A) def. Brandon Escalon-Valladares,(W), 6-0, 6-3

ADVERTISEMENT

DOUBLES - No. 1 - Blake Svee/Ryker Bosek (A) def. Nehemiah Van Horne/Miguel Garcia (W) 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 - Leonard Kompelien/Chase Thompson (A) def. Aaron Marthaler/Carter Newberg (W) 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 - Niklas Cook/Charlie Johnston (A) def. Mateo Engan/Joshua Jensen (W), 6-0, 6-0;

JV Scores - Wil Spencer 8-4 Won; Erik Reineke 8-3 Won; Caleb Staples 8-4 Won; Carter Olson 0-8 Lost; Nick Strauss 4-6, 2-6 Lost; Lucas Fernholz/Hunter Bollman 6-1, 6-1 Won; Carson Melby/Cyler Coauette 6-4, 6-3 Won; Matt Moga/Tyler Fath 6-4, 3-6, 9-11 Lost