Boys soccer: Alexandria battles back to tie Willmar

ALEXANDRIA - Sometimes in sports, there are some games where the play is so even that both teams deserve to win and neither deserves to lose.

That was the case in Tuesday's matchup between the Alexandria Cardinals and the Willmar Cardinals.

Both teams trailed at some point but scored equalizing goals in what finished as a thrilling and physical 4-4 tie.

"This had the intensity of a section final," Alexandria head coach Brandon Johnson said. "I think our team just proved that we have every ability to stand with these guys. They won Section 6AA two years ago, and they are with us in Section 8AA. So now we've got to go through these guys and St. Cloud Tech to make it out of the section. And we just proved that we have the opportunity to stand with these guys toe to toe, which I think is pretty amazing."

Willmar's Adan Villarreal (right) tries to tackle Alexandria's Jestin Masteller (center) during a game on Aug. 29, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Willmar senior Miguel Altamarino Toruno was in a rhythm early as his two goals in the first 20 minutes of the game put Willmar ahead 2-0.

But Alexandria (1-0-2, 1-0-1 Section 8AA) responded well and went on to tie the game at halftime.

Alexandria senior Cole Haabala broke through for a goal with 12:30 left in the first half to cut Alexandria's deficit to one.

This was one of many times on Tuesday that Haabala led by example on Tuesday.

"He's an incredible leader who leads by what he shows, not necessarily what he says," Johnson said. "He leads by showing what needs to be done. He encourages everyone to take a step forward. He has that hunger, fight, and attitude. And they feed off of that."

Alexandria's Cole Haabala gets ready to take a corner kick during a game against Willmar on Aug. 29, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Exactly five minutes later, a Haabala shot on goal ricocheted to the feet of Alexandria freshman Patrick Klecker, who cleaned things up to tie the game at two.

Alexandria moved quickly in the second half as junior Otto Anderson scored a goal off an assist from Haabala that put Alexandria ahead 3-2 five minutes into the second half.

Willmar (2-0-1, 0-0-1 Section 8AA) scored back-to-back goals to take a 4-3 lead as Willmar senior Isaac Zelaya Velasquez scored the game-tying goal with 18:48 left, and Hermis Alvarado Reyes scored a go-ahead goal with 14:37 left in the game on a penalty kick.

For Alexandria, it was sophomore Francisco Rodriguez who popped a shot in the back of the net with 11:30 left to seal the tie.

"We just took control and the momentum, stepped into balls, and just kept on winning the 50-50 balls," senior Isak Rhen said.

"We didn't let them get in our head, and we worked as a team," senior Sam Williams said.

Both teams played evenly, not only on the scoreboard but also in terms of physicality and competitiveness.

"There's a long-standing history between us and Willmar in the 'Clash of the Cardinals,"' Johnson said. "This is a great example of that. I think Willmar walked in thinking this was going to be an easy match. And you could tell their frustrations came out; I thought our guys did a good job holding it together. I thought they got a little sloppy with some tackles at the end. But I attribute that to being exhausted. We've had three games in four days, and that's tough. So for these guys to fight as hard as they did, I don't blame them for getting a little sloppy at the end. And that's something we could work on going into the rest of the season."

"It was pretty tough to stay calm with all the physical play, but we continued to lift each other up and stay positive," Williams said.

Tuesday's outing is the first time that Alexandria has scored more than three goals in a game against Willmar since 2005.

This is Alexandria's second tie of the season, as on Monday against Monticello, a late goal by Anderson with five minutes left sealed a 1-1 tie.

"It's getting better," Rhen said about the team's offense. "Every time out, we seem to be putting more shots in the back of the net."

Alexandria is in a groove offensively so far this season, as it has scored 15 goals in its first three games, 10 of which came in a 10-0 win over Detroit Lakes on Saturday.

Alexandria's Patrick Klecker (left) and Willmar's Adan Villarreal (right) chase down a loose ball during a game on Aug. 29, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Last year, Alexandria didn't have 15 goals scored until the 11th game of the season. Alexandria had a 9-6-3 record in 2022 and finished as Section 8AA semifinalists.

Alexandria is scheduled to have another crack at Willmar on the road on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Alexandria is currently without senior goalkeeper Grayson Grove, who is recovering from ankle surgery. He's been on the sideline with the team and may be back by the end of the soccer season.

But for now, it's sophomores Ethan Carlson and Mason Huebner who have been splitting goaltending duties.

"You saw Ethan for the most part in this one, and I thought he did a great job," Johnson said. "Those two guys are fighting real hard for that starting spot. They're both really strong in areas where the other one's got some areas of improvement. And so there's kind of this weird pendulum swing, which isn't great. But it makes it exciting, and it gives these guys a lot of opportunity to shine and earn their spot on this varsity squad."

1 / 2: Alexandria's Rylan Hovde dribbles the ball forward during a game against Willmar on Aug. 29, 2023. 2 / 2: Alexandria's Jestin Masteller (5) and Willmar's Say Wah (17) fight for control of the ball during a game on Aug. 29, 2023.

Alexandria has been quite busy to begin the season, as this was its third game in four days. And now Alexandria's next tilt comes on Thursday on the road against Sauk Rapids-Rice at 5 p.m.

"Tomorrow is going to be an interesting experience because we will run a maintenance session," Johnson said ahead of Wednesday's practice. "That's the hard part of their season and jamming all these games in there. We'll do our best to not overload them with an aggressive session, but we'll work on more of a tactical experience to give them an opportunity to maybe work on positional play."