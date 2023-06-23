Baseball: St. Cloud Rox outlast Alexandria Beetles in an 11-inning thriller

ALEXANDRIA - The Willmar Stingers college summer baseball team played its yearly game as the Alexandria Beetles on Thursday at Knute Nelson Memorial Park in Alexandria against the St. Cloud Rox, and the game didn't disappoint. Neither team led by more than two runs, and the game needed two extra innings to decide a winner.

In the top of the 11th inning, John Nett (St. Cloud State) knocked in the game-winning run for St. Cloud with an RBI sacrifice fly, sealing a 5-4 victory over Alexandria.

"It was a great atmosphere, and our guys played their hearts out," Beetles/Stingers head coach Freddy Smith said. "It was a close game all the way to the end, obviously, didn't go how we wanted it to. But I couldn't be more proud of this team this year. We've been really good in those close games, and we've had a special season. Winning isn't everything, but wanting to win is, and a lot of these guys have that it factor."

Willmar native Drey Dirksen directs the infield during the Alexandria Beetles game against the St. Cloud Rox on June 22, 2023, at Knute Nelson Memorial Park. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

In the top of the ninth inning, St. Cloud had runners on first and second with one out, with the game tied at three, but Tyler Bryan shut down the three. Bryan, who plays college ball at Northwestern State University, struck out two batters in a row to send the game to the bottom of the ninth.

Kyle Payne reached base for the Beetles on an error, but the Northwestern Nazarene product was left stranded, and the game went to extra innings.

The Rox took advantage of the free runner on second base to start extra innings as after Matt Goetzmann stole third base, he came around to score on a Weber Neels RBI single in the top of the 10th inning.

After Gabe Swansen (Nebraska University) knocked Kevin Fitzer (Cal State-Northridge) over to third base, the Beetles had a runner in prime scoring position in the bottom of the 10th. Luke Williams found himself in a tough spot being the last out and being down 1-2 in the count. But the Alabama freshman delivered as he forced a full count and slapped an RBI single between the first and second baseman to tie the game at 4.

"Luke has been outstanding for us this year," Smith said. "He's a guy who hasn't gotten off to the strongest start to his standards, but this past week, he's been one of our best hitters. He's stuck with it."

However, St. Cloud got the last laugh by scoring the last run of the game to improve to 15-8 on the year, while the Willmar Stingers sit at 18-5.

The Rox struck first with an Albert Choi (New Jersey Institute of Technology) 2-RBI single in the top of the second inning. The Beetles answered in the bottom of the third inning with RBI singles by Payne and Stone Miyao (Hawaii University).

St. Cloud jumped ahead again with a Goetzmann RBI single in the top of the fifth inning.

But Alexandria knotted the game up again in the bottom of the sixth. Sean Rimmer of Hawaii tied the game at three with a solo home run. This home run is his fourth in the last six games.

Sean Rimmer of Hawaii (48) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning in the Alexandria Beetles' Northwoods League game on June 22, 2023, against the St. Cloud Rox at Knute Nelson Memorial Park in Alexandria. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The reported attendance of the game on Thursday was 1,271.

Ever since the Alexandria Beetles folded as a Northwoods League organization in 2015 (they were named the Blue Anchors from 2012-2015), the co-owners of the Willmar Stingers, Ryan Voz, and Marc Jerzak, have made it their mission to rebrand to the Alexandria Beetles for one game a year as the Alexandria Beetles and to play one game Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

Alex Clemons of South Dakota State throws a pitch during the yearly Alexandria Beetles game on June 22, 2023, against the St. Cloud Rox. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Voz was the general manager of the Beetles when the organization was founded in 2001. He served in this role through 2006.

Jerzak was an intern for the Beetles in that inaugural season.

Voz and Jerzak have been co-owners of the Stingers for 14 seasons. Voz and Jerzak were on hand on Thursday to greet fans at the entrance to the park.

"The atmosphere was unbelievable," Voz said. "We're able to come up here for one game, engage with those in the community, have over 1200 people from Alexandria come out and cheer for a team that they had for 15 years. Then for us to be able to play one game for the last eight seasons here is pretty cool."

Thursday's game was also a bit of a homecoming for Jalen Vorphal.

Vorphal is a pitcher for the Alexandria College Legends baseball team and, for the Stingers, has a 2.68 ERA in 16 innings over five games.

"Jalen has been nails for us this year," Smith said. "He's a young kid that needs to learn a bit about pitching, but he's above his years. He's very mature, poised, and it's nice having a guy like him."

Thursday's venue, Knute Nelson Memorial Park, is a historic venue that has been in use since 1938. Instead of building a new park, the baseball community and the city of Alexandria have decided to restore the park and upgrade it over the next few years.

Aidan Byrne of MSU-Mankato steps into the batter's box during the 2023 Alexandria Beetles game against the St. Cloud Rox on June 22, 2023, at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

This includes the new scoreboard that was installed this spring and is in use; and the new turf that is coming in next month.

"There's a lot of cool improvements coming in with the scoreboard and the new turf coming in," Voz said. "Hopefully, we'll have an opportunity to play here again next year and continue on the tradition."

Smith is in his second season as the head coach of the Stingers and has enjoyed the games played as the Alexandria Beetles at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

"It's amazing," Smith said. "Alexandria has had a special place in Ryan and Marc's hearts, and now it does for me too. We've had sold-out crowds here, and it's a great place to play. We have 13 returners who were here last year, and it's always an exciting atmosphere to come back here. It's a beautiful field, and it's a great town. As someone who's not from around this area, the fact that we get a sold-out crowd on a year-to-year basis is great for the program and great for the city."

Jack Hjelle of Minnesota-Crookston, steps into the batter's box for an at-bat during the yearly Alexandria Beetles game on June 22, 2023, at Knute Nelson Memorial Park in Alexandria. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Willmar Stingers view this series as a success and something they hope to keep doing in the future.

"For 23 years, there's been at least one Northwoods League game here, and these are the roots for us," Voz said. "This is where I started as a general manager in 2001, and Marc was an intern. So when we decided to do this eight years ago, we did it because we thought it would be a lot of fun and we'd be able to restore Northwoods League baseball here. The businesses here have been great. So it's a lot of work but fun for us."

As for this season, the Stingers are back in Willmar to face St. Cloud on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Bill Taunton Stadium.

St. Cloud Rox - 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 - 5 7 1

Alexandria Beetles - 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 - 4 6 0

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Clay Beaumont - 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB; Alex Clemons - 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Ben Irsfeld - 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Tyler Bryan - 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Kevin Fitzer - 1-5, R; Gabe Swansen - 0-3, BB; Stone Miyao - 1-5, RBI; Sean Rimmer - 1-3, R, HR, RBI; Luke Williams - 1-1, RBI; Jack Hines - 0-4, BB; Jake Hjelle - 0-4, R, BB; Aidan Byrne - 1-4, R, BB; Kyle Payne - 1-5, RBI

ST. CLOUD PITCHING - Piercen McEylea - 5.1 IP - 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Tommy Gross - 4.2 IP, Jake Burcham - W - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

ST. CLOUD OFFENSE - Albert Choi - 2-5, R, 2 RBI; Jackson Hauge - 0-5, BB; John Nett - 1-4, R, RBI, BB; Ike Mezzenga - 0-3, 3 BB; Matt Goetzmann - 2-6, R, RBI; Ripken Reese - 0-4, R, BB; Ozzie Pratt - 0-1, R; Weber Neels - 2-5, RBI; Peyton LeJeune - 0-3, BB