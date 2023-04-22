Alexandria man's heart is open again; he strums a banjo, makes new friends and hangs out on Lark Street

ALEXANDRIA — When Wayne Hastings’ wife, Myrene, passed away in January 2020, he fell into a deep depression. The Alexandria couple had been married for 57 years. They have four children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Three years later and Wayne’s smile has finally returned. He says his heart is open again.

After Myrene’s passing, Wayne, 82, moved into an apartment by himself. He said it was lonely. His health started failing and he ended up in the emergency room five times because of falling down. He was not doing well both physically and mentally.

Wayne said he ended up doing some rehab at Bethany on the Lake and one of the social workers suggested that he move to the long-term care unit.

“Took me about 20 seconds to think about it before I said yes,” Wayne said. “I love it. I love it here. I’m not so lonely like I was. I have people to talk to and friends to meet. I make my rounds now and have so many people to see and talk to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Wayne said Myrene worked at Bethany on the Lake as a nursing assistant and now it is where he lives. According to her obituary, Myrene worked or volunteered at Bethany for more than 30 years.

In a photo taken in the late 1990s, Wayne Hastings is pictured with his wife, Myrene. Myrene passed away three years ago, in January 2020. Contributed photo

In March of this year, Wayne took to pen and paper to help heal his heart even more. He wrote a poem simply titled, Wayne’s Story. He wrote it, he said, because he lived it.

“It (writing the poem) opened up my heart that was closed,” Wayne said. “I fell in love with the people here, the nurses, too. I fell in love with all the people here. My heart was closed. It was just shut. I don’t know if I was afraid to love people and then they would die and I was scared. But now I’m not afraid anymore.”

Wayne said that after Myrene died, he even tried hugging a pillow but it didn’t work because it didn’t hug back.

“I was so lonely,” he said. “I just wanted to feel somebody’s touch.”

Wayne’s Story: A poem by Wayne Hastings

When the blossoms of my wife

Fell from the vine

I felt my life was over

My heart could only pine

The house, it was empty

I felt I could no longer stay

Moving to a senior center

Was one long empty day

Time and memories

Made painful the days

And down I kept falling

I kept losing my way

ADVERTISEMENT

Time drug on

Like a bitter winter day

Then came a hidden blessing

In a new place to stay

I was moved to Lark Street

New friends to meet

I could never realize

How their kindness would treat

Hanging out on Lark Street

Meeting a new friend every day

A new life for me

In a loving new way

Kate the nurse

I love her funny ways

Brings cheer to everyone

And brightens our day

Doug loves older movies

Mayberry, Gun Smoke and Mash

He doesn’t like the newer movies

With all of its trash

Rick is a good friend

I see him every day

He’s so easy to talk to

Kind in every way

Chris, the head of activities

She’s the sweetest gal

Enjoys music, bingo, crafts,

She is everyone’s pal

Gary makes you feel good

It puts him in a different place

He is a great special soul

He will put a smile on your face

ADVERTISEMENT

Bethany on the Lake

Has given me a new life

A love that fills my heart

From the love that I had lost

I love the people

I love all the people I meet

I love my new life

Hanging out on Lark Street

Music man

Another thing Wayne has done to help him with the depression he was in, was to start taking banjo lessons. He said people should try to find hobbies because it not only helps them not be lonely, but it helps to keep them young.

He now goes for lessons once a week to Carlson Music Center to learn to play the banjo. Since he started just six months ago, Wayne said he’s not that good yet. He also said that he decided on the banjo versus the guitar because he loves the sound of the banjo better.

“I’m 82, but I’m still trying to be young,” he said, with the biggest smile spread across his face. “It keeps your mind working.”

He wrote a song he plays on the banjo that he calls “Minnesota Rambler” because he said he “just lets the banjo sing.”

But he also wrote a real song that his music teacher is helping him put banjo music to.

Wayne’s Song: A song by Wayne Hastings (to be sung by Wayne as he plays the banjo)

This is Wayne’s Song

He’s drumming to a new beat

He’s putting the dance

Back into his feet

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s writing a new story

About new people in his life

Hanging out on Lark Street

After the loss of his wife

He thought his life was over

Thought he couldn’t smile

But after the healing

That took a while

He sings a new song

Hanging out on Lark Street

He has a new life

With all the people he meets

His heart is open

And pouring out his love

Joking around with all the folks

A gift from above

Friends he never knew

Are filling up his life

Healing the pain

From the loss of his wife

He’s not alone

His life is full of friends

He accepts them all

The ones that God sends

He’s happy as a bird

Hanging out on Lark Street

A new dance

Is moving through his feet

He loves the nurses

He loves his neighbors there

He loves their kindness

He loves how they care

ADVERTISEMENT

The music that they play

He loves to share

Playing on his banjo

Joy fills the air

Wayne has a new song

He sings to a new note

He’s sharing his love

New word in the song he wrote

His life is full

He has new life in his feet

A new song to sing

Hanging out on Lark Street

Sage advice

Wayne shared some sage advice for others. He said if someone seems to be lonely, that others should talk to them. He says he tells people he loves them and will hold their hand. He also said he’ll tell them jokes to cheer them up. When asked if he is a good joke teller, Wayne said, “Well, I got a lot of jokes, but they’re all clean.”