Alexandria man's heart is open again; he strums a banjo, makes new friends and hangs out on Lark Street
After his wife of 57 years died, he went through a deep depression but found his way out.
ALEXANDRIA — When Wayne Hastings’ wife, Myrene, passed away in January 2020, he fell into a deep depression. The Alexandria couple had been married for 57 years. They have four children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Three years later and Wayne’s smile has finally returned. He says his heart is open again.
After Myrene’s passing, Wayne, 82, moved into an apartment by himself. He said it was lonely. His health started failing and he ended up in the emergency room five times because of falling down. He was not doing well both physically and mentally.
Wayne said he ended up doing some rehab at Bethany on the Lake and one of the social workers suggested that he move to the long-term care unit.
“Took me about 20 seconds to think about it before I said yes,” Wayne said. “I love it. I love it here. I’m not so lonely like I was. I have people to talk to and friends to meet. I make my rounds now and have so many people to see and talk to.”
Interestingly, Wayne said Myrene worked at Bethany on the Lake as a nursing assistant and now it is where he lives. According to her obituary, Myrene worked or volunteered at Bethany for more than 30 years.
In March of this year, Wayne took to pen and paper to help heal his heart even more. He wrote a poem simply titled, Wayne’s Story. He wrote it, he said, because he lived it.
“It (writing the poem) opened up my heart that was closed,” Wayne said. “I fell in love with the people here, the nurses, too. I fell in love with all the people here. My heart was closed. It was just shut. I don’t know if I was afraid to love people and then they would die and I was scared. But now I’m not afraid anymore.”
Wayne said that after Myrene died, he even tried hugging a pillow but it didn’t work because it didn’t hug back.
“I was so lonely,” he said. “I just wanted to feel somebody’s touch.”
Wayne’s Story: A poem by Wayne Hastings
When the blossoms of my wife
Fell from the vine
I felt my life was over
My heart could only pine
The house, it was empty
I felt I could no longer stay
Moving to a senior center
Was one long empty day
Time and memories
Made painful the days
And down I kept falling
I kept losing my way
Time drug on
Like a bitter winter day
Then came a hidden blessing
In a new place to stay
I was moved to Lark Street
New friends to meet
I could never realize
How their kindness would treat
Hanging out on Lark Street
Meeting a new friend every day
A new life for me
In a loving new way
Kate the nurse
I love her funny ways
Brings cheer to everyone
And brightens our day
Doug loves older movies
Mayberry, Gun Smoke and Mash
He doesn’t like the newer movies
With all of its trash
Rick is a good friend
I see him every day
He’s so easy to talk to
Kind in every way
Chris, the head of activities
She’s the sweetest gal
Enjoys music, bingo, crafts,
She is everyone’s pal
Gary makes you feel good
It puts him in a different place
He is a great special soul
He will put a smile on your face
Bethany on the Lake
Has given me a new life
A love that fills my heart
From the love that I had lost
I love the people
I love all the people I meet
I love my new life
Hanging out on Lark Street
Music man
Another thing Wayne has done to help him with the depression he was in, was to start taking banjo lessons. He said people should try to find hobbies because it not only helps them not be lonely, but it helps to keep them young.
He now goes for lessons once a week to Carlson Music Center to learn to play the banjo. Since he started just six months ago, Wayne said he’s not that good yet. He also said that he decided on the banjo versus the guitar because he loves the sound of the banjo better.
“I’m 82, but I’m still trying to be young,” he said, with the biggest smile spread across his face. “It keeps your mind working.”
He wrote a song he plays on the banjo that he calls “Minnesota Rambler” because he said he “just lets the banjo sing.”
But he also wrote a real song that his music teacher is helping him put banjo music to.
Wayne’s Song: A song by Wayne Hastings (to be sung by Wayne as he plays the banjo)
This is Wayne’s Song
He’s drumming to a new beat
He’s putting the dance
Back into his feet
He’s writing a new story
About new people in his life
Hanging out on Lark Street
After the loss of his wife
He thought his life was over
Thought he couldn’t smile
But after the healing
That took a while
He sings a new song
Hanging out on Lark Street
He has a new life
With all the people he meets
His heart is open
And pouring out his love
Joking around with all the folks
A gift from above
Friends he never knew
Are filling up his life
Healing the pain
From the loss of his wife
He’s not alone
His life is full of friends
He accepts them all
The ones that God sends
He’s happy as a bird
Hanging out on Lark Street
A new dance
Is moving through his feet
He loves the nurses
He loves his neighbors there
He loves their kindness
He loves how they care
The music that they play
He loves to share
Playing on his banjo
Joy fills the air
Wayne has a new song
He sings to a new note
He’s sharing his love
New word in the song he wrote
His life is full
He has new life in his feet
A new song to sing
Hanging out on Lark Street
Sage advice
Wayne shared some sage advice for others. He said if someone seems to be lonely, that others should talk to them. He says he tells people he loves them and will hold their hand. He also said he’ll tell them jokes to cheer them up. When asked if he is a good joke teller, Wayne said, “Well, I got a lot of jokes, but they’re all clean.”