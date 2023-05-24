ADVERTISEMENT
Both Alexandria teams scored over 190 meet points to win conference titles in dominant fashion.
They included Premier Collision, Timm Agency Insurance and C&L Distributing
Isaac Maddock continued his undefeated campaign this season with a dominant Section 8A tournament, winning the singles section title. In the Section 8AA tournament, Alexandria has two doubles teams that advanced to Thursday's section tournament.
A recap of recent softball results from Alexandria area softball teams
The heat returns with breezy conditions
When dew point temperatures reach into the 60s, the air feels distinctively humid.
The National Weather Service does not put out warnings for lightning, because then every thunderstorm would require a warning.
Jarquez Javon Bedford, 28, faces life in prison in the stabbing death of Andrea Rae Cottew, 52, on Feb. 5. Bedford remains in custody on $4 million unconditional bail.
The event will be livestreamed across the upper Midwest for free from the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in Fargo.
He wrote the book, he said, as a guide for the next police brutality case.
With the federal declaration of the end of the public health emergency earlier this month, North Shore Health announced its care center never recorded a coronavirus case.
Both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature passed what used to be the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act late Monday night
Lawmakers adjourn after making “historic” improvements for the environment and outdoor recreation.
Students at Discovery Middle School showcase their research and presentation skills regarding the geography of Southeast Asia
This is a simple recipe that is easy to prepare in about 10 minutes with just a handful of basic ingredients. But don’t be deceived by its simplicity, Nasello calls this sauce downright delicious.
