CLC champs.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Alexandria teams win conference titles
Both Alexandria teams scored over 190 meet points to win conference titles in dominant fashion.
May 24, 2023 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Lakes 8843.jpg
Editorials
An Echo Press Editorial: Are you helping or harming our lakes?
They included Premier Collision, Timm Agency Insurance and C&L Distributing
May 24, 2023 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board
Isaac Maddock Section 8A.jpg
Prep
Tennis roundup: Osakis' Isaac Maddock makes it back to the state tournament
Isaac Maddock continued his undefeated campaign this season with a dominant Section 8A tournament, winning the singles section title. In the Section 8AA tournament, Alexandria has two doubles teams that advanced to Thursday's section tournament.
May 24, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Taylin Kramer-DSC_9102.JPG
Prep
Softball roundup: B-E, Osakis eliminated from playoffs; WCA and Parkers Prairie still alive
A recap of recent softball results from Alexandria area softball teams
May 24, 2023 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Local News and Sports
EP Douglas County
News
Rental assistance program funding approved for Douglas County HRA
May 20, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
CarlosCreekWinery RussFunk.jpg
Business
Carlos Creek Winery stands out at international wine competition
May 20, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Jack Holtz Hole No.12-DSC_2382.JPG
Prep
Boys golf: Jack Holtz wins individual CLC title; Sartell edges Alexandria by 1 stroke for the team title
May 24, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Legacy of the Lakes Museum
Business
Legacy of the Lakes Museum to host Wake Up Alexandria
May 24, 2023 11:08 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report

StormTracker Weather
StormTracker Weather

The heat returns with breezy conditions
May 24, 2023 09:43 PM
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: It is time for the annual summer dew point primer
When dew point temperatures reach into the 60s, the air feels distinctively humid.
May 24, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Lightning is underrated as a killer
The National Weather Service does not put out warnings for lightning, because then every thunderstorm would require a warning.
May 23, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Jarquez Javon Bedford.jpg
Minnesota
Man indicted on murder charges in Waite Park, Minnesota, stabbing death
Jarquez Javon Bedford, 28, faces life in prison in the stabbing death of Andrea Rae Cottew, 52, on Feb. 5. Bedford remains in custody on $4 million unconditional bail.
BIZ-TARGET-LGBTQ-MERCH-MCT
National
Target pulls some of its Pride products after threats to store workers
News
Correction
EP Agriculture
News
Alexandria Chamber of Commerce to co-host Midwest Agriculture Summit
The event will be livestreamed across the upper Midwest for free from the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in Fargo.
May 24, 2023 08:05 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
091522.N.FF.ELLISON.4
Minnesota
In new book, Keith Ellison goes behind the scenes of Derek Chauvin prosecution
He wrote the book, he said, as a guide for the next police brutality case.
May 24, 2023 07:18 AM
 · 
By  Rochelle Olson / Star Tribune
NSH_Exterior.jpg
Minnesota
Nursing home on Minnesota's North Shore hasn't had any COVID cases
With the federal declaration of the end of the public health emergency earlier this month, North Shore Health announced its care center never recorded a coronavirus case.
May 23, 2023 07:41 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

OBITUARIES
Joan Fezler
May 24, 2023 03:11 PM
Marlowe Klever
May 24, 2023 03:11 PM
Louis “Louie” Krohnfeldt
May 24, 2023 02:51 PM
646e5f1dd4085047ca522aeb.jpg
William “Bill” Capp
May 24, 2023 02:11 PM
646d3e55ac2839363e28d340.jpg
Robert Leo Thompson, Sr.
May 24, 2023 09:21 AM
646cb700d4085047ca4eb4aa.jpg
Linda “Rusty” Parkin
May 23, 2023 11:21 AM
Government and Politics
1b387ac3634c05ee68dd9be1e8e49740.jpg
Nursing bill heads to Walz's desk without staffing committee requirement
Both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature passed what used to be the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act late Monday night
Letters
Letter: Humans are living 'a way of life' that is destroying the planet
New siren to be installed at Douglas County Fairgrounds
No chickens allowed in Alexandria city limits
Business
A man in a blue shirt and woman with a tan jacket, white shirt and black pants stand in a grassy lot.
  1. City of Warren steps up to help solve child care shortage with Little Sprouts Learning Center expansion
  2. North Dakota sheep producers overcome marketing obstacle
  3. This west central Minnesota meat processor is bigger and stronger after an overwhelming pandemic
Public Safety
Police Lights.jpg
Minnesota
Mora man and woman killed in west-central Minn. motorcycle-car crash
May 22, 2023 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
e38b79-20220919-atvsafety06-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Warming weather brings out more ATV riders but DNR stresses safety first
May 21, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
IMG-9995.jpg
Minnesota
Gun control measures, path to prison sentence reduction head to Minnesota governor's desk
May 16, 2023 12:31 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
2981846+ambulance.jpg
Minnesota
West-central Minn. man pronounced dead at scene of horseback riding accident
May 15, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Northland Outdoors
bull elk in Wisconsin
Overflowing natural resources legislation passes at Minnesota Capitol
Lawmakers adjourn after making “historic” improvements for the environment and outdoor recreation.
wolf calander (edited).jpg
100 years ago, a wolf named Old Three Legs terrorized farmers, picked up coyote sidekicks
DNR offering 17 elk licenses in Kittson County this year
Minnesota DNR invites public comment on master plan update for Red Lake Wildlife Management Area
Sports
Roste 4196.jpg
Sports
Alexandria alum Jaran Roste speaks at Alexandria Breakfast Club
May 23, 2023 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Sports
Sports
Softball: Players wanted for Millerville/Leaf Valley Men's League
May 22, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria sports schedule for May 22, 2023
May 22, 2023 05:23 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve

Education
Geography display at DMS
Eighth-grade students show their knowledge of World geography
Students at Discovery Middle School showcase their research and presentation skills regarding the geography of Southeast Asia
CarlosParty 8282.jpg
Carlos Block Party raises thousands for 'Adventure Acres'
Alexandria Education Foundation awards $41,138 in teacher innovation grants
Elementary Track and Field Day for 5th graders held at Alexandria Area High School
Health
Untitled design.png
  1. With a carveout for Mayo Clinic, Minn. lawmakers advance standalone Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act
  2. Four tools to help manage your mental health
  3. How Mayo Clinic crashed the party, sharpening the dispute between hospitals and nurses
Community
  1. Alexandria's United Methodist Church's Wood Fired Pizza Oven adds updates for this summer season
  2. A Walk for Mental Health Awareness and More
  3. Watermark Art Center to host maker meet at Cantabria Coffee
Lifestyle
Sauce1.jpg
This Blue Cheese Steak Sauce will take your steaks and burgers to the next level
This is a simple recipe that is easy to prepare in about 10 minutes with just a handful of basic ingredients. But don’t be deceived by its simplicity, Nasello calls this sauce downright delicious.
GrabowJesse20.jpg
Ask a Trooper: Should drivers use cruise control on wet roads?
Births at Alomere Health, May 2-20, 2023
Kids’ Groundwater Festival creates future conservationists
Opinion
BardusonRachel23.jpg
Opinion
From the Echo Press archives, 1998: Alexandria temperature hits 91 on May 18
May 24, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Rachel Barduson
EP In The Know
Columns
In the Know column: Trusting your health care team
May 24, 2023 09:43 AM
Tractor Warning.JPG
Columns
Let's all share the road this growing season
May 22, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
EP Echo Press Editorial
Editorials
An Echo Press Editorial: We need more good hearts, more foster parents
May 20, 2023 10:25 AM

Osakis
3344865+Blotter.jpg
  1. Osakis Police Blotter: May 11-17
  2. Osakis Police Blotter: May 4-10
  3. Osakis seeks funding for city hall basement damaged by flooding
Minnesota
Tepetonka Club published this diagram of its planned destination golf course in Kandiyohi county on May 23, 2023.
  1. Sportscaster Jim Nantz signs on as design consultant for new Minnesota destination golf course
  2. Minnesota lawmakers finish $72 billion budget
  3. Minimum wage for Uber, Lyft drivers awaits action from Walz
The Vault
a 10-year-old girl is shown looking into the camera, and a second image of her shows what authorities think she might look like now at age 14
  1. Have you seen her? 10-year-old Serenity Dennard vanished in 2019. Here's how she might look now, at age 14
  2. A Minnesota cold case solved: The murder of Heidi Firkus featured on ABC's 20/20
  3. Why was this Minnesota resort owner name-dropped in a lyric from 'The Music Man?'
Podcasts
Alexandria_Minute22-1400x1400-LIBSYN.jpg
  1. Echo Press Minute
  2. The Rink Live
  3. Dickinson Press Minute
  4. Jamestown Sun Minute
