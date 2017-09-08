The Royals came to the match with a 4-2 record and a strong serving game. The Silverstreaks, who have been trying to strengthen their passing game, were never able to control the serve receive.

Osakis lost both the first and the second sets in a close 25-18 game. The Silverstreaks pushed in the third set but still walked away with a loss, 25-20.

"It's tough to get an offense going when your setter has to chase balls down," coach Kirsten Wessel said. "We did settle down and make some big comebacks in all three games, but the deficit was too big of a spread and it was a little too late in the game."

The Silverstreaks used a lot of different lineups in the three sets in Royalton, but no combination of players was able to recover from the strong serving game of the Royals.

Osakis had five total aces, four of which came from defensive specialist Harlie Falzon. Osakis had 17 total kills with Laynee Hartshorn leading the team with five of them. The Silverstreaks had a total of 47 digs, Falzon leading with 15 digs.

The Silverstreaks record fell to 2-6.

"It's nice to see that we didn't give up though," Wessel said.

The Silverstreaks head to a tournament at Sauk Rapids where Wessel expects them to face a lot of good competition.

"We should be hungry to work hard and see what we can accomplish," Wessel said.

The tournament begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

ROYALTON 3, OSAKIS 0

(25-18, 25-18, 25-20)

OSAKIS - Bobbi Jo Alverson - 2 blocks; Bree Timmerman - 1 kill, 3 digs; Cindy VanAcker - 4 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig; Ellie Clasemann - 1 dig; Harlie Falzone - 4 aces, 1 kill, 15 digs; Jacey Larson - 1 dig; Laynee Hartshorn - 5 kills, 1 block, 7 digs; Maddie Johanson - 1 kill, 3 block; Megan Peikert - 4 digs; Morgan Faber - 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 13 assists, 6 digs; Sam Bray - 2 digs; Tianna Stanek - 2 kills, 2 assists, 7 digs.