The Silverstreaks came out strong in the first set, comfortably leading the Thunder 20-8. But LPGE fought hard and started to make a comeback. Ultimately, the Silverstreaks scraped by with a 25-21, but it was a sign of things to come as things went to five sets before Osakis finally won it.

The Silverstreaks weren’t so lucky in the second set. The Thunder took it in another close set, 25-20. The Silverstreaks took the third set 25-13 but the Thunder returned in the fourth set and won 25-22. The high stakes fifth set was back-and-forth until the Silverstreaks pulled slightly ahead for the win, 15-12.

“I know we started off really strong and then we let down,” senior defensive specialist Emma Johnson said. “But we came back together and we finished as a team.”

In a game that close, head Coach Kirsten Wessel says it’s all about making the least amount of mistakes.

“It was a good back and forth match,” Coach Wessel said. “I wouldn’t say it was our best overall game, probably not theirs either. But we did finish and that’s the important part.”

The game began with a strong Osakis opening, but the following four sets were neck-and-neck. Neither team was able to significantly pull ahead of the other and it always came down to the final few points.

“We had some people who stepped up and really shined and we had some people that were just off tonight a little bit as well,” coach Wessel said. “To be able to finish through a kind of off night I think was a good thing for us.”

The Silverstreaks now have a season record of 2-5 and with their first conference win under their belts, they have high hopes.

“I hope this gives [the team] something to strive for, you know, for a conference championship,” Wessel said. “I feel pretty happy that we won. We served better. We passed better and just got better attacks.”

The Silverstreaks are the defending Prairie champions and have their sights set on winning another. To achieve these big goals, the team has some areas to improve on. Coach Wessel plans to focus on the team's passing and hitting off the net.

“When our passings not there, our setting is not there either,” Wessel said. “Still working on some aggressive attacks off the net as well.”

Senior middle hitter Cynthia VanAcker had some specific goals in mind as well.

“We’re trying to work on more coverage,” she said. “Myself, I’m trying to work on trying to get down faster off a block to cover.”

The Silverstreaks will need to focus in on these aspects to win against Royalton in their next conference match on Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m in Royalton. The Royals are 4-2 and 1-0 in the Prairie Conference in what could be an important early-season match in league play.