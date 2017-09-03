Football: Streaks leave no doubt in opener

These two teams have a long history with each other, but the move to districts and Osakis jumping to Class AA have pushed them off each other's schedules in recent years. Browerville-Eagle Valley was 9-4 in 2016 and made it to the Class A state tournament. The Tigers were no match for the Silverstreaks on Friday in the opener as Osakis won a 33-6 game.

"I think the leadership from our seniors and our offensive line getting off the ball were key," Osakis defensive coordinator Kyle Imdieke said. "We killed ourselves with a few mistakes in the first half to kill a few drives, but other than that we were able to move the ball pretty well."

It started on Osakis' first possession. Sophomore quarterback Daniel Savageau capped off his team's drive with a four-yard touchdown run that gave the Silverstreaks a 6-0 lead. Savageau added another score from three yards out in the second quarter, and it was 14-0 at the half.

"He absolutely did what we expected him to do," Imdieke said of Savageau. "He got a couple touchdowns on bootlegs that were open, but he managed the game really well. He had one turnover I think, but if he threw it a little earlier it probably would have been completed. Other than that, he managed things really well, especially for a first-time starter."

Defense was a big part of Osakis' success a year ago, and it stood tall again on Friday. The Tigers didn't score until the fourth quarter with both teams going to their junior varsity players to finish off the game.

Osakis coaches didn't know exactly how a young Silverstreaks team would respond in the opener with so many new faces. Consider them pleased with what they saw.

"We're so young," Imdieke said. "We have four sophomores starting, so we didn't know. As camp went on, we were pretty impressed, especially on offense, with how smart the kids were in picking up the offense. Overall, we were able to put a lot more stuff in than we were expecting early on. That definitely helped."

The Silverstreaks do have some known commodities back. Colton Waldvogel and Jarret Seela are two of those, and both made big plays to put the game away.

Waldvogel scored on a 29-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Seela then followed with an interception return for a touchdown of near 50 yards.

"Colton, they stopped him in the first half," Imdieke said. "Part of that is because our line splits were a little too tight, but it's hard to keep Colton down. Jarret played as a sophomore last year, so he doesn't play like a junior. He plays more like a senior, which is nice."

Imdieke also credited junior running back Jacob Backes and his ability to use his speed to get to the outside in opening up the running game.

Osakis will now embark on a schedule that includes a lot of teams the Silverstreaks have never seen before. That starts Friday at 7 p.m. in the home opener as BOLD comes to town fresh off a 51-8 thumping of Paynesville Area.

The Silverstreaks will dive into game planning for the Warriors this week as they get access to film in an attempt to learn as much as they can in a short amount of time.

"We know nothing about them," Imdieke said. "(Head coach) Bill (Infanger) just texted me about 20 minutes ago saying they were able to exchange film now. We know they're a perennial team that goes to state quite a bit in Class A. They must have been pretty impressive last night, but we don't know much at all about them."