Tennis: Osakis wins Hi-way 10 Tournament

Osakis was joined by Staples-Motley, Rocori, Sartell, Detroit Lakes, Wadena-Deer Creek, Perham and East Grand Forks at the tournament.

The Silverstreaks had three first-place finishes among the seven spots as Shea Olson won the second singles title, Lauren Scherr the fourth singles, and Karlee Hoffarth and Kali Giesler won at first doubles.

Tia Dykema took second in the first singles spot. Camryn Hoffarth was also second at third singles.

In doubles, Kiara Hensley and Dinara Dykema teamed up to take second at the No. 2 spot, while Alexa Lien and Mara VanNyhuis rounded things out with a third-place finish in the third spot.

HI-WAY 10 TOURNAMENT

TEAM TOTALS - Osakis - 51; Rocori - 41; Perham - 39; Staples - 31; Detroit Lakes - 28; East Grand Forks - 27; Sartell - 19; Wadena-Deer Creek - 7

OSAKIS RESULTS

SINGLES - No. 1 - Tia Dykema - second place; No. 2 - Shea Olson - first place; No. 3 - Camryn Hoffarth - second place; No. 4 - Lauren Scherr - first place

DOUBLES - No. 1 - Karlee Hoffarth/Kali Giesler - first place; No. 2 - Kiara Hensley/Dinara Dykema - second place; No. 3 - Alexa Lien/Mara VanNyhuis - third place