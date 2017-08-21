Tennis: Osakis starts 2-0 at Pequot Lakes

The Silverstreaks beat Perham 6-1 behind a sweep in the singles lineup. They also took care of Pequot Lakes in a 5-2 final with Pequot Lakes taking one each in the singles and doubles lineups.

"Nice start to our season," head coach Ryan Maddock said. "Overall, we played well for the first day out."

Tia Dykema got off to a nice start with two wins at first singles. She dominated both of her matches, winning 6-0, 6-0.

Shea Olson followed at second singles against Pequot Lakes with a 4-6, 6-0, 10-5 win, while Cameron Hoffarth won 6-0, 6-4 in the third spot.

The wins in the doubles lineup came at the Nos. 1 and 3 spots. Karlee Hoffarth and Kali Giesler won a three-set thriller by a 6-4, 2-6, 10-8 final at the first spot, while Dinara Dykema and Mara VanNyhuis won 6-3, 6-1 at the third spot.

Olson and Lauren Scherr helped secure a singles sweep against Perham as they got wins at Nos. 2 and 4 singles, respectively. Cameron Hoffarth had the tightest match of the day as she won 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 10-6 at third singles.

Karlee Hoffarth and Giesler won 6-1, 6-3 at first doubles. Dinara Dykema and VanNyhuis wrapped up the win with a 7-5, 6-4 win at the third doubles spot.

Osakis was set to host its home quadrangular on Monday starting at 8 a.m.

OSAKIS 5, PEQUOT LAKES 2

SINGLES - No. 1 - Tia Dykema def. Alexis Lueck, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 - Shea Olson (O) def. Morgan Mudgett, 4-6, 6-0, 10-5; No. 3 - Cameron Hoffarth (O) def. Maddie Pluimer, 6-0, 6-4; No. 4 - Courtney Boller (PL) def. Alexa Lien, 6-4, 7-5

DOUBLES - Karlee Hoffarth/Kali Giesler (O) def. Erin Bengston/Alexa Fyle, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8; No. 2 - Madlyne Sherman/Elli Saxerud (PL) def. Lauren Scherr/Kiara Hensley, 7-5, 6-1; No. 3 - Dinara Dykema/Mara VanNyhuis (O) def. Afton Crocker/Morgan Lueck, 6-3, 6-1; Exhibition - Kadyn Triebenbach/Brittany Dietrich (O) def. Payton Schlosser/Hailey Halverson, 6-1, 5-7, 10-7

OSAKIS 6, PERHAM 1

SINGLES - No. 1 - T. Dykema (O) def. Makayla Melvin, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 - Olson (O) def. Brianna Schwartz, 6-0, 6-3; No. 3 - C. Hoffarth (O) def. Michelle Swyter, 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 10-6; No. 4 - Lauren Scherr (O) def. Avery Beachy, 6-1, 6-1

DOUBLES - No. 1 - K. Hoffarth/Giesler (O) def. Elle Birkeland/Jojo Winkels, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 - Jade Lenius/Kiera Radnick (P) def. Hensley/Lien, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 - D. Dykema/VanNyhuis (O) def. Grace Minter/Emma Bowers, 7-5, 6-4; Exhibition - Triebenbach/Dietrich (O) def. LeVonne Lindberg/Sierra Edvall, 8-3