Infanger, Berberich earn Diamond King Awards

Graduated seniors Isaac Infanger and Brady Berberich were among the award winners on July 15. In partnership with the St. Cloud Rox out of the Northwoods League, Hardball Hotel Baseball recognized players who exhibit characteristics among four traits: Humility, accountability, resilience and discipline.

Infanger earned the Diamond King Award for resilience and Berberich received the honor in the accountability category. Both players helped Osakis to a 12-8 overall record this past season and to a Prairie Conference championship at 8-2.

Other Diamond King Award winners included Tanner Stoel of Central Minnesota Christian in the humility category and Jack Kuppich from Aitkin in discipline.

The four award winners were honored during a St. Cloud Rox pre-game ceremony on the Sports Deck at Joe Faber Field before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. The Diamond King Award is a full-size engraved wood bat.