Osakis track and field: New year, new challenges

Last year's girls team won the Prairie Conference championship for the 14th time in 15 seasons. The Silverstreaks finished second at the Class A True Team state meet, and finished fifth in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays at state, while sending Kayla Sorenson to state as an individual in the 100-meter hurdles.

The Osakis boys were also Prairie Conference champions in 2016. They finished fourth at section true team and qualified Grant Backes (800-meter) and Josh Peterka (high jump) as individuals for state, along with the 4x100 relay.

The Silverstreaks are trying to build on that success while understanding that every season there is turnover. The boys lost Backes to graduation. The girls have to replace six letter winners who played vital roles in this team's success in recent years in Isabelle Szech, Brittney Sadlemyer, Abby Stroup, Alli Scherr and Ashley Kraemer.

Last Friday, VanNyhuis talked with the Osakis Review about the upcoming season as the Silverstreaks get ready to participate in the first-ever Prairie Conference Indoor Championship meet at St. John's University on March 31.

Q: You have been practicing for a couple weeks now with this group. What has stood out to you about these first days of practice?

A: It's always kind of interesting to see who we have to work with. Our girls are quite a bit thinner as far as our depth in a lot of events, so it's going to be a bit of a challenge to put together as quality of a lineup as we've had the last few years. At the same time, the kids here are working really hard and I think we have some young kids who can step into some important roles and do a good job.

Q: You mentioned on the boys side that this team probably has more athletic ability than any other team you've coached. How do you plan to use that to your advantage this season?

A: We just have a lot of good team speed. You can't replace athleticism when it comes to any sport, really. A lot of those guys will be sprinters, but also multi-event jumps and distance and those things too. When you're blessed to have some good athletes, you have to try to spread them out as much as you can. Our goal as coaches is to have as many athletes as possible that are top athletes doing as many events as possible.

Q: Do you get a sense that a lot of those guys are excited for those challenges?

A: I think so. These guys, they want to win and they've gotten a taste of that this past winter and fall and also last spring being conference champions and placing well at the section true team meet. They know what it takes to do well, and they're putting the work in right now.

Q: What would be the next step for this boys program to take?

A: Just with the team would be to consistently win the Prairie Conference. That would be that next level. Our girls have been there for a while and it's kind of a point where our program has gotten to. We'd like to be able to compete at our true team section. I felt that our boys team last year was probably one of the eight or 10 top teams in the state as far as the true team format. It just happened three of the other top five were in our section. I'd like to also try to get one of our boys relay teams on the podium at state this year.

Q: Are there more unknowns heading into this season on the girls team after losing a handful of key fixtures in the lineup to graduation?

A: There's definitely more unknowns. Last year's seniors, several of them have competed at the state meets and they were really the nucleus of our team for a long time. Losing them, it's left a lot of question marks as to who's going to fill those shoes, but we've even seen some seventh graders and eighth graders who have been doing some good things. It might be that some of those kids might have to step into some roles, where in years past they might not have had to do that.

Q: The true team meets have always been important to you. Can this girls team win another section title at that true team meet or is that still to be seen?

A: It's going to be very competitive at our section. I think we have a really good chance of competing for a section title and getting back down to the state meet again, but it's definitely not a given. It's going to rely on one, being healthy and two, getting everyone on board with our philosophy. Then three is going to be getting some younger girls who maybe haven't competed on varsity before to step into some big shoes there.

Q: Every year it seems like there are girls who emerge on this team and perform well at the state meet. Do you feel you'll have athletes in the running to have good showings in June again?

A: We hope so. It's never a given. It's very competitive and there's a lot of kids who are as talented out there and sometimes new kids show up you haven't seen before. We graduated some good athletes. Hopefully we can get down into some individual events and relays again, but we'll take it one step at a time. Our main goal is to get better each day and work hard in practice and hopefully at the end of the season we're at the place we want to be.