Swedberg, an assistant golf professional at the Geneva Golf Club, had just taken over the Osakis boys and girls golf programs a year earlier. With that came a commitment to those kids that he was apprehensive about backing out of.

"I knew I had to look into it," Swedberg said. "My first thought was I was at Osakis for a year and that's the last thing I wanted to do. I kind of figured I was in it for the long haul there, and then this happened. It was kind of a shock right away, but it was obviously something I had to pursue."

Once the job was offered, it was ultimately too good of an opportunity to turn down. Swedberg is back home, leading the same program he grew up in. One he played in three state tournaments with before graduating from Jefferson High School in 2002.

"It's obviously a great opportunity," Swedberg said. "Just working with the junior programs here, since right after high school really and up until now. So the opportunity to continue working with them in a different capacity being the varsity head coach, it's an opportunity that I really look forward to. It's something I've always thought maybe would be possible. Like I said, I just didn't know it was going to happen this fast."

One might think it was easy to jump at this chance, but Swedberg says he wrestled with the decision because of its timing. Those at Osakis ultimately made things a little easier on him as they encouraged him to follow his heart.

"It was not an easy decision to let them know at Osakis," Swedberg said. "(Activities Director) Brad Hoffarth and then all the kids, that was very tough. I made a commitment to them and so I'm looking at this like am I loyal to the school I committed to in Osakis, or am I loyal to where I grew up and my home? It was very tough, but when I told the kids, they were all so understanding and supportive, and Brad as well. That made the transition so much easier knowing that they understood. When the job was offered, I just had to take it."

Swedberg takes over for Miltona Golf Club owner Tom Blank, who served as the Cardinals head coach for one season after taking over for 16-year head coach Rick Larson in 2016.

Swedberg will lead his first practice with Alexandria when the team kicks off its season on March 20. The 33-year-old says he learned a lot about the behind-the-scenes responsibilities of being a varsity head coach in his first stint on the job during his year in Osakis.

Scheduling tournaments, communicating with parents, all the organizational things that come with being a coach — those were somewhat new to Swedberg. The actual teaching side, that was something he felt pretty comfortable with.

Swedberg spent eight years playing on professional tours before returning to Alexandria two years ago to raise a family and take the job at Geneva. He's talked a lot in the past about playing golf shot to shot and helping the players he works with overcome the mental hurdles that come in every round.

He will take that approach into a program that has quite a history within Minnesota. The Cardinals have made 16 team state tournament appearances. That's tied for the seventh most of any high school program.

"There comes a little pressure with that," Swedberg said. "But in reality, we have great resources here in Alexandria with both Geneva Golf Club and the Alex Golf Club being willing to let us practice and play at their facilities. We have great teachers in Alexandria, as well. We have the Scott Dirck Golf Academy, which is an unbelievable year around facility. With access to all that and the talent that runs through Alexandria. That's huge. I do have some pressure, but it is more excitement because I have the tools to continue building this program."

Swedberg said the goal is to keep guiding Alexandria to those state appearances.

He has good golfers to work with right away as the Cardinals featured a relatively young group last season that finished fourth at sections. Noah Boraas and Hunter Rebrovich were freshmen on that section team, and Will Odland was a junior who went on individually to finish tied for 14th at the Class AAA state meet.

Swedberg says there are guys in the top four grade levels that could compete for those top-six varsity spots through qualifying rounds. That gives him plenty of optimism heading into his first season leading this program.

"We've got talent," Swedberg said. "My expectation of the kids is that they work hard and are willing to do whatever they can to make the team better. We want to win conference titles, we want to win section titles and make state and see what happens. Every year, it would be silly if our goal was not to win a state title, but you've got to look at one thing at a time. We're going to be competitive in conference and that's going to be number one."