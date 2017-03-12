The Dutchmen (28-0) led 38-28 with just less than 11 minutes left in the game, but Osakis got right back in it and eventually took a 42-41 lead with 2:10 to go.

Two Dutchmen field goals retook their lead at 45-42 before Jacob Jones pulled up and hit a two for the Silverstreaks to cut it to 45-44.

Melrose sunk four straight field goals to extend the lead to five points, but John Boogaard made two of his own to bring it to 49-46 with 19.9 seconds left.

The Streaks fouled Dillon Haider immediately, and he made one of two from the line, bringing the score to 50-46, Melrose.

Boogaard, who was just one point shy of 1000 career points at the time, took complete control of the next possession and sunk one from inside with seven seconds left to keep Osakis’ hopes alive.

“We just said take the ball and go,” Hoelscher said. “I’m so happy that he made it. Not only for his 1000th point, but for the team because it gave us a chance. But he’ll tell you he’ll take those two points away and stay at 999 if we would’ve got the win. That’s just the kind of kid he is.”

Again, Haider was fouled and went to the line, missing his first attempt and making his second.

With 6.8 seconds left, the Silverstreaks were down 51-48 and out of timeouts, so they either needed a three pointer or a three-point play.

Senior Zach Weir was the shooter, but Melrose double teamed him, forcing him to pass it off to Jones, who saw Josh Peterka wide open under the hoop and fired a pass to him.

“They did a nice job of double-teaming Zach when he got the ball, and then Jacob came up and it’s just how they’re trained to do,” said Hoelscher. “You see a guy wide open by the rim, you throw it to him. He just kind of lost track of time and lost track of the score.”

Peterka made an easy layup as the buzzer sounded, but it wasn’t enough. The Streaks fell 51-50.

Freshman Daniel Savageau led the Silverstreaks offense with 16 points, going 6-11 from the field including three from beyond the arc. Jones added 10 points and four assists, while Boogaard had eight points and 13 rebounds. Josh Peterka threw in eight points, as wells.

For Melrose, Brady Birch finished with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double, and Reegan Nelson had 14 points. Haider chipped in eight points.

The Osakis game plan going into the night was to limit Birch from inside and Haider from outside. They not only shut down Haider from three, but the Dutchmen were 0-for-9 from outside on the game.

Birch was a different story, however, as six of the 6-foot, 5-inch senior’s 10 boards were off the offensive glass.

There wasn’t much the Silverstreaks could do about it, according to Weir, who said, “He’s bigger than all of us, he can out-jump all of us.”

Each team scored 29 points in the second half, but Melrose edged Osakis 22-21 in the first half, which turned out to be the difference.

The Silverstreaks did enough to put them in a position to win. It came down to one chance at the end, and they ended up a point short of tying it up.

“There’s so many emotions going on. The fact that we are that close to an undefeated team and a great program. Our guys played so well. Words cannot express how proud I am of our guys. Not only for this game, but for this entire year.

“To have 21 wins on the year, to win the conference championship, to get a home playoff game to play here at St. John’s, it’s just been a remarkable roller coaster year. We attribute that to our seniors. (They have) great leadership, great teammates and I’m happy for them. And I’m happy for our program at the same time.”

Weir said he hopes the experience of getting that close to the subsection finals will stay in the minds of the underclassmen.

“Hopefully now that we’ve gotten here, the team knows what it takes to get there and keep going and keep getting farther into the playoffs,” he said.

On getting his 1000th point, Boogaard said he knew he’d achieved it, but he was more excited about the score of the game, not the points in his career.

“It wasn’t really about the 1000 points,” he said. “It was just scoring. Winning the game was more important to me than getting the 1000 points. It’s a huge milestone and I’m happy I got it and everything. Maybe in a couple weeks it’ll mean more to me, but right now it doesn’t mean anything. I just wanted to win.”

The Silverstreaks finished their season with a 21-7 record and lose Boogaard, Weir, Jones, Max Schwartz, Ruslan Dykema, Ethan Chalmers and Taylor Larson to graduation.

Melrose takes on second-seeded Sauk Centre (22-6) at 8 p.m. Tuesday night at SJU for the 6AA South Subsection Championship.

MELROSE 22 29 - 51

OSAKIS 21 29 - 50

OSAKIS TOTALS - FG 21-50; 3PT FG 3-13; FT 5-10; 29 rebounds; 8 assists; 11 turnovers; 2 blocks; 8 steals

INDIVIDUALS - Savageau - 16 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 turnover; Jones - 10 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists, 1 block, 3 steals, 2 turnovers; Boogaard - 8 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 2 turnovers; Peterka - 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 turnover; Zach Weir - 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal, 1 turnover; Ethan Chalmers - 2 points, 2 rebounds; Luke Imdieke - 2 turnovers; Philip Mathews - 1 steal; Riley Werven - 1 rebound

MELROSE TOTALS - FG 17-48; 3PT FG 0-9; FT 17-24; 38 rebounds; 6 assists; 4 blocks; 4 steals; 14 turnovers

INDIVIDUALS - Brady Birch - 17 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block, 2 turnovers; Reegan Nelson - 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover; Dillon Haider - 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Francisco Cervantes - 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 3 turnovers; Hunter Rieland - 4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 turnovers; Traeton Keaveny - 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 turnovers; Tyler McClain - 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 turnovers; Zac Van Beck - 2 rebounds, 1 turnover; Jordan Klaphake - 2 rebounds