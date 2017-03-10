Senior Jacob Jones had 14 of his 18 total points in the second half, and his classmate, Zach Weir, put up 18 on the night, as well.

John Boogaard, also a senior, said the second-half rally was a combination of offense and defense coming together at the same time.

“Our shooting was hot in the second half,” he said. “That’s what really got us back into it. And our pressure defense has been huge for us all year. It gets transition points for us and it really gets our offense jumpstarted. We started talking more on defense, and from there everybody got hot from outside and we got some inside shots, some free throws and it just carried us.”

In the first half, neither team could manage a secure lead until nearly 10 minutes in, when the fourth-seeded Silverstreaks (21-6) started a 7-0 run from a Weir three, a Jones layup and a Josh Peterka putback, which made it 16-10.

The fifth-seeded Huskers (5-22) responded by scoring seven out of the next nine points to bring it to 18-17. Then the pattern repeated, as Osakis pushed ahead to a 27-21 lead and Albany answered again with a run of their own.

Jordan Schiffler nailed a buzzer-beating three to bring the score to a 28-26 Streaks lead at the half.

“They were pressuring us,” Jones said. “That’s what it was the first half. They pressured us to turn it over a couple times, and they jumped our passes. “We knew how close they were, so we had to pick ourselves up and motivate each other to go after boards and just keep fighting.”

Osakis head coach Matt Hoelscher said the keys to the game were defensive rebounding and forcing turnovers.

“(We wanted to) make it a track meet,” he said. “We thought that our athleticism could maybe get them.”

The Streaks came out flying in the second half. They opened it with a 12-4 run, which was capped off when Daniel Savageau received an inbounds pass, dribbled forward a couple steps and drained a deep uncontested three to give Osakis its first double-digit lead at 40-30.

From that point on, Albany didn’t get closer than nine points behind Osakis, and the Silverstreaks came away with a 69-58 win.

Going into the game, Osakis didn’t think anything of the five-win regular season the Huskers had.

“Last year, they beat us by a lot,” said Jones, referencing a 62-27 opening-round loss a season ago. “So we came in here thinking they were going to be good. We’re 0-0, they’re 0-0 and we have to start fresh and fight until the finish.”

For Osakis, the next challenge is a much bigger one, as they are scheduled to face top-seeded, undefeated Melrose (27-0) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s University.

“We’re playing at a venue our kids have never played before, so we’ve got to weather the storm and make sure we play confident,” Hoelscher said. “They’re a great team, so we need to be disciplined in all levels of the game.”

The Silverstreaks lost to the Dutchmen 68-50 last Friday, but Boogaard said they’re starting fresh in the subsection semifinal matchup.

“We can’t look at that because now it’s playoffs,” he said. “It’s a new game for everybody.”

OSAKIS 28 41 - 69

ALBANY 26 32 - 58

OSAKIS SCORING - Jacob Jones 18, Zach Weir 18, Daniel Savageau 12, Josh Peterka 8, John Boogaard 7, Luke Imdieke 6

ALBANY SCORING - Jordan Schiffler 20, Ethan Hylla 16, Cole Finken 9, Parker Rieland 5, Alex Wolf 4, Devin Gertken 3, Derek Mellesmoen 1