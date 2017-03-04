Albany (20-8) led just 28-27 at the half, but came out of the break on a 15-4 run that was highlighted by a bucket from senior Madison Schmitz that gave her 1,000 points for her career. Her teammates met her near the three-point line with a hug after play was stopped to recognize the accomplishment. It was a sign of things to come as Albany celebrated a win minutes later that punched their ticket to the subsection finals.

“I try to act like it’s just another game,” Schmitz said of getting another shot at Osakis in the playoffs. “Bring the same mentality. I always do, but at the same time, all off-season that loss is just embedded in the back of my head. Every workout, I’m going to do one more rep because I want to get them back. It feels really good to do that.”

Schmitz is a big reason why her team is advancing. She had a game-high 21 points, while senior forward Erin Navratil had 17 points and sophomore guard Amanda Kollodge had 13. Senior center Emily Johnson had just five points for Albany, but she made her mark on the glass. Johnson had 13 rebounds, including six of her team’s 10 offensive boards.

“The offensive boards - rebounding kind of hurt us tonight,” Osakis senior Kayla Sorenson said. “I don’t know. They made some tough shots too, so that kind of pushed them further and they just had quite a bit of momentum. We had momentum at times, but after the 1,000 point comes and things like that, they just got momentum.”

The numbers were almost even in most categories. Osakis shot slightly better from the field at 48.8 percent (21-43), to Albany’s 47.7 percent (21-44). The Huskies hit just one more three and had five more rebounds, but they knocked down nine more free throws, as well.

“Looking at our shooting percentage, we didn’t shoot bad,” Osakis head coach Pat Kalpin said. “The free throw line probably sticks out more than anything. They’ve been on a good run. We certainly didn’t overlook anything with them. They have a nice team and they worked really hard.”

Osakis withstood an early punch as Albany jumped out to a quick 13-4 lead. The Silverstreaks responded with a 9-0 run and held a 24-20 lead at one point.

Senior center Alecia Kaelke led the way with eight points by the half. Two quick fouls after the break, though, forced Kaelke to the bench at the 15:09 mark. She left with Osakis trailing 36-29 and didn’t return until it was a 47-37 deficit with 8:47 left.

“She’s such a centerpoint of our offense,” Kalpin said. “She draws so much attention that she sometimes gets our shooters on the outside a little more open. Nothing against Madi (Johanson) when she comes in. She’s just a freshman, but when (Alecia) isn’t in there, they can focus more on our perimeter girls and don’t have to sag and help as much.”

Kaelke battled that foul trouble to score 14 points and grab six rebounds in her final game in an Osakis uniform. Junior guard Annalise Savageau had a team-high 20 points, along with five rebounds and three assists.

It wasn’t enough as the Huskies led for more than 30 of the 36 minutes of game time. Their reward is a date with top-seeded Sauk Centre (27-1) on Tuesday back at SJU.

“They might be ranked higher,” Schmitz said. “They might be the one seed, but it’s just another game. We put in the time and the effort. We definitely have a shot to beat them.”

For the Silverstreaks, they were left dealing with emotions that come with a season coming to an abrupt end. Some players were still fighting back tears almost a half an hour after the game as they talked with family and friends outside the locker room.

“The loss hurts, but it’s the memories and the teamwork and everything we do together as teammates,” Sorenson said. “I’m definitely going to miss that the most because I love them all.”

Kalpin told his players how proud he was of another memorable season for this program. Their 24-4 overall record makes it five straight years that Osakis has finished with at least 20 wins.

“It hurts with them and it hurts as a coaching staff,” Kalpin said. “You try to focus on the positive things they did all year. We had some big wins and the teams that beat us were good teams, and we competed. They should be proud of what they accomplished. With the seniors, that’s always the toughest. Every year is special, every group is special and they’re certainly no different. They’ve done a lot for this team and this program.”

Morgan Staloch, Nicolle Klukken, Sorenson, Jessica Gavin and Kaelke all played their last game in an Osakis uniform on Saturday. It’s a group that has been a part of a lot of wins and helped establish the Silverstreaks as a program to deal with at the AA level.

“It means a lot,” Sorenson said. “It means we were able to show how hard we worked and how leaders can step out and help lead the team to wins. It just proved how hard we worked and kept striving for what we wanted.”

ALBANY 28 38 - 66

OSAKIS 27 29 - 56

TOTALS - Osakis - FG - 21-43; Three-point FG - 5-16; FT - 9-13; Rebounds - 21; Blocks - 1; Assists - 8; Turnovers - 11; Albany - FG - 21-44; Three-point FG - 6-13; FT - 18-24; Rebounds - 26; Turnovers - 8

OSAKIS - Staloch - 7 points, 1 assist; Klukken - 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Savageau - 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Sorenson - 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Kaelke - 14 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 2 steals; Tianna Stanek - 1 assist; Gavin - 3 points; Johanson - 2 points, 2 rebounds; Corinne Collins - 2 points

ALBANY - Schmitz - 21 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Kollodge - 13 points, 2 assists, 1 steal; Johnson - 5 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block; Paige Meyer - 6 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Navratil - 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Amber Swarthout - 2 points, 1 rebound; Paige Rueter - 1 rebound; Maleah Wohletz - 2 points, 1 rebound