Fans from both teams packed the Osakis High School gymnasium for a battle of two teams with at least 20 wins. In the end, the Dutchmen showed why they are now 26-0 with a 68-50 win.

“I think we approached it as a bigger game because we know we’re going to face them in the playoffs,” Melrose senior guard Dillon Haider said. “We just want to make sure we know we can beat them. It was a great atmosphere.”

The Dutchmen are used to playing in these kinds of atmospheres with a community that has rallied behind them. Their perfect season so far has them up to third in the Class AA Feb. 22 Minnesota Basketball News polls.

Players and fans are enjoying the journey. Every bucket is met with an enthusiastic reaction down to the last player on the bench. It lasted from start to finish on Friday night.

“Our fans are great,” Haider said. “They travel well and a 26-0 record helps that too. We’re so close (as a team). We’re all friends with each other. It’s been such a fun year. I can’t describe it.”

The Silverstreaks wanted to prove they could play with the Dutchmen, and they did through 18 minutes. Melrose opened with a 7-0 run, but Osakis climbed back in it. It was a 17-15 deficit at one point and the Dutchmen led by eight at 34-26 at the break.

Melrose came out in the second half with renewed energy. The Dutchmen scored on their first three possessions to stretch their lead to double digits. That’s where it stayed the rest of the night in a game where 10 different players scored for Melrose.

“They’re a really solid team,” Osakis senior Ethan Chalmers said. “They have a lot of big guys and they can do a lot of things. I know Haider can put up some points. He can shoot it, but it was just another job to do, and we just didn’t get it done.”

Haider was hard for the Silverstreaks to contain off the dribble as he consistently worked his way into the paint. He scored a few buckets himself early and also found open teammates. Six-feet, 5-inch senior center Brady Birch finished everything down low on his way to 18 points. Haider then got hot from three, knocking down four triples on his way to a game-high 19 points.

“Birch is so big and Haider does a nice job of penetrating,” Osakis head coach Matt Hoelscher said. “He’s such a great passer. Every time he drives, he looks for guys. You give Haider a window, he’s going to find a spot to put the ball and Birch finishes so well, and he’s a great rim protector. Then they have great role players. They’re just overall a great team with good depth and good coaching.”

Osakis countered offensively with just two in double figures. Senior Zach Weir was held in check the first half but finished with three triples and 11 points. Freshman guard Daniel Savageau hit a three and got to the rim for 13 points. The 50 points ties the second lowest point total of the season for Osakis.

Haider said none of what happened on Friday night really matters if these teams do meet again in the 6AA-West playoffs.

Melrose is the top seed and takes on eighth-seeded Long Prairie-Grey Eagle in its opener on Thursday. Osakis is seeded fourth and hosts fifth-seeded Albany. A win for both teams would mean a rematch of Friday’s game at St. John’s University on March 11 at 4:30 p.m.

“We just have to wipe this clean and play to our strengths,” Haider said of a potential rematch. “Anyone can beat anyone on any given night. That’s what we have to keep in our minds. Our record doesn’t matter.”

The Silverstreaks would love that opportunity to see if they could match up with Melrose again.

“I think if we play as a team, we stop Haider on the perimeter and don’t allow penetration, I think we can do it,” Chalmers said. “I can speak for our whole team – we’re hungry. We want another chance.”

First things first, Osakis has to take care of Albany. The Huskies are 5-21 but have the full attention of Hoelscher going into Thursday’s opener. The tip is set for 7 p.m.

“We can’t overlook Albany,” Hoelscher said. “The key for us is just making sure we apply pressure. We want to get up, get after their guards. Kind of do what we’ve done most of the year. Then offensively, execute going against their zone. Make shots, try not to do too much. It helps that it’s at home, but they’ve played tough competition all year, so they’re going to be ready.”

MELROSE 34 34 – 68

OSAKIS 26 24 – 50

OSAKIS SCORING – Weir – 11; Savageau – 13; Josh Peterka – 6; John Boogaard – 4; Chalmers – 5; Jacob Jones – 4; Luke Imdieke – 4; Phillip Mathews – 3

MELROSE SCORING – Haider – 19; Reegan Nelson – 12; Francisco Cervantes – 7; Hunter Rieland – 2; Birch – 18; Zac Van Beck – 3; Jordan Klaphake – 1; Traeton Kaeveny – 3; Justin Middendorf – 2; Damon Van Beck - 1