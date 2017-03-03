The Silverstreaks (24-3) had a 37-21 lead at the half and shot almost 53 percent (29-of-55) in the win over the Thunder (13-12).

"We are excited to win this quarterfinal game tonight," Osakis head coach Pat Kalpin said. "LPGE came out and defensively did something a little bit different that we had to adjust to. It took us a bit, but once we did, I thought our girls executed really well from the last part of the first half and throughout the second half. The play of Morgan Staloch and Jordyn Stroup really was key for us, especially in the first half. They both took advantage of scoring opportunities."

Staloch got 16 shot opportunities and poured in a game-high 19 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists. Stroup added eight points on 4-of-5 shooting. Nicolle Klukken added 10 points and Alecia Kaelke had her normal double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

"Nicolle Klukken was key in the second half, once again taking advantage of scoring opportunities," Kalpin said. "The girls did a nice job of moving the ball and finding the open girls. Defensively, I thought we made them work for their shots and kept them off balance. Kayla Sorenson and Lauren Savageau did a great job defending their two scorers, especially in the second half. Alecia Kaelke rebounded well for us, which allowed us to get our transition game going. Overall, a great team win."

It sets up a clash with third-seeded Albany for the second straight season. The Huskies (19-8) dominated Royalton in their opening playoff game in a 61-26 final.

These two teams met on Dec. 2 when Osakis beat Albany 54-46. The tip in the 6AA-West semifinals is set for 6 p.m. at St. John's University on Saturday. Fifth-seeded Melrose and top-seeded Sauk Centre will play at 4:30 in the other semifinal game.

OSAKIS 37 34 - 71

LPGE 21 14 - 35

TOTALS - Osakis - FG - 29-55; Three-point FG - 5-12; FT - 8-9; Rebounds - 37; Assists - 17; Steals - 9; Blocks - 6; Turnovers - 10; LPGE - FG - 12-43; Three-point FG - 2-10; FT - 9-16; Rebounds - 24; Turnovers - 11

OSAKIS - Staloch - 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Stroup - 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists; Klukken - 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Savageau - 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Sorenson - 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 6 steals, 1 block; Bree Timmerman - 2 points; Jessica Gavin - 1 point, 1 rebound; Madi Johanson - 1 block; Kaelke - 18 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 4 blocks

LPGE SCORING - Claire Liebsch - 2; Kimberly Estrada - 1; Emma Liebsch - 7; Rachel Middendorf - 9; Taylor Kingston - 16