Boys basketball: Silverstreaks clinch a title

Osakis clinched a share of that league championship with Browerville-Eagle Valley after rolling past Upsala 66-47. Both the Tigers (22-4) and the Silverstreaks (20-5) finished with 11-1 Prairie Conference records after beating each other on their home courts.

"I'm happy for our guys as this win clinched a conference title with Browerville," Osakis head coach Matt Hoelscher said. "That hasn't happened in a while and it shows how far this group of guys and our program has come in the last seven years."

If Osakis players were nervous about the opportunity to clinch the title, it didn't show. The Silverstreaks shot 54 percent (26-48) against the Cardinals (3-23, 0-12). That included a 22-of-39 day from inside the arc.

Five players finished with at least eight points. Jacob Jones was 7-of-9 from the field for 16 points on top of six assists, four rebounds and eight steals. John Boogaard added 15 points and seven rebounds. Freshman guard Daniel Savageau had 13 points. Senior Zach Weir added nine points and junior forward Josh had eight. That depth helped Osakis to a 42-19 lead at the break that this team never looked back from.

"Great first half for us as we were able to get out and run in transition, giving us great looks in the post," Hoelscher said. "Josh and John did a nice job attacking the offensive glass and giving us second chances. Jacob had his hands all over the basketball and that got him going offensively. When he starts our fast break by his deflections and steals, our team energy gets a boost and guys start feeding off of that."

The Silverstreaks will have a chance to head into the playoffs with plenty of confidence if they can win their regular-season finale on Friday night. They host Section 6AA-West foe Melrose (25-0) at 7:30. The Dutchmen are beating teams by 20 points per game this winter, outscoring them 72.4-52-5 on average.

OSAKIS 42 24 - 66

UPSALA 19 28 - 47

OSAKIS TOTALS - FG - 26-48; Three-point FG - 4-9; FT - 10-26; Assists - 14; Blocks - 2; Rebounds - 27; Steals - 14; Turnovers - 9

OSAKIS - Max Schwartz - 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Weir - 9 points, 2 blocks, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Ethan Chalmers - 1 point, 1 assist, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Savageau - 13 points, 1 rebound; Peterka - 8 points, 2 assists, 5 rebounds; Luke Imdieke - 2 assists; Boogaard - 15 points, 2 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Jones - 16 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 8 steals; Riley Werven - 1 assist, 4 rebounds; Taylor Larson - 2 points, 1 rebound