Senior Seth Johnson and juniors Colton Waldvogel and Gage Zieske will all head to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul this week after winning championships at their weight classes.

“We couldn't of had a much better day than we had today,” Osakis head coach Joey Andreasen said. “We entered 11 wrestlers into the tournament and came away with three section champs and placed six others. Seth Johnson, Gage Zieske and Colton Waldvogel - I can't say enough about these three and their performances today. All three had very tough weight classes and all found different ways to come out on top.”

Johnson won the 120-pound weight class after pinning his first opponent in 1:44 and winning a 6-3 decision in the semifinals. Then in the finals, he beat KMS’ Jared Carlson in a 6-1 match.

Zieske took the 132-pound bracket with pins in 5:10 and 4:24 in his first two contested matches. His championship match saw him take a 10-6 decision over Jackson Held of Royalton-Upsala.

Waldvogel, who has battled injuries that have kept him from a state tournament in the past, punched his first ticket to St. Paul by taking the 152-pound class. He won by major decision in the quarterfinals (14-5) and the semifinals (16-5) to set up a title match against Isaiah Gilbert of BBE. It took an extra session, but Waldvogel won it after the two were tied after three periods.

“Nate Kulzer, Darrin Stoetzel and Jeran Baker each came away with fourth-place finishes,” Andreasen said. “Darrin finishes off his career with one of his best performances of the year, pushing the second-ranked wrestler in the state in the semis right to the end.”

Stoetzel wrestled in the 145-pound class and won his quarterfinals match by a 15-6 major decision to match up with Adam Jaeger of BBE in the semifinals. Jaeger had to go all three periods with him but got the win in a 13-7 decision.

“Triston Stoetzel placed fifth and performed well as he avenged a loss from earlier in the year,” Andreasen said. “Placing sixth was Isaac Mattson and Dominic Strom, both placing in the section for the first time.”

Andreasen was proud of the way all his wrestlers went into this tournament and competed with their seasons on the line.

“I would also like to mention that I was very pleased with the effort from Logan Hartshorn, who we moved up two weight classes and was a little outsized,” Andreasen said. “His future is very bright and had a great year, winning over 20 matches for us. I believe we will be in the mix for a state tournament berth next year. Conrad Wiener also fell short of placing but gave everything he had and finished out his career as a Silverstreak wrestler. Conrad has been a team leader for us in the practice room and on the mat. His commitment and dedication will be greatly missed.”

Minnewaska’s Tyson Meyer, an eighth grader, also punched his ticket to the state tournament at 160 pounds. Meyer won by fall in 3:19 in the quarterfinals and by a 10-2 major decision in the semis. He fell in a 3-2 decision to KMS’ Derek Krieger in the title match, but won a true second match 13-8 against Ty Held of Royalton-Upsala to earn his spot at state.

Freshman Tyler VanLuik did the same at 195 pounds for the Lakers as his second-place finish got him to state. VanLuik had back-to-back pins in the first round during the quarterfinals and semifinals before taking second after falling to Jason Kasella of Royalton-Upsala in the championship.

The Class A individual state tournament will run this Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. First-round action is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.