B-EV falls to 20-4 with the loss and an 11-1 conference record.

An Osakis win over Upsala on Tuesday would give them a share in the conference title, as the Tigers have no more conference opponents on their schedule.

Because of everything riding on the outcome of the game Friday night, the gym held a loud crowd and one could tell Osakis wanted to get revenge for the 62-56 loss in Browerville on Jan. 24.

“They knew coming in that this is our last shot at Browerville,” Streaks head coach Matt Hoelscher said of his players. “Our seniors have not beaten Browerville their entire careers, so their last crack at it, they got to do it. So I feel happy for those boys.”

The only lead the Tigers had in the game was 4-0, coming of a layup and a putback to start the game, but it was quickly erased by five points from Zach Weir on a layup and a triple.

Freshman Daniel Savageau followed it with a three of his own to make it 8-4, but Browerville worked its way back to tie the game at 12.

The next six minutes consisted of a nine-point Osakis run, followed by an eight-point Tigers run to bring it to 21-20, Streaks.

In the closing minutes, two Weir threes and a Savageau three-point play ended the half with a 30-27 Osakis lead.

Weir was happy going into the intermission with the lead, saying the first time the two teams met, Osakis played timid in the first half before coming out strong in the second.

The Silverstreaks offense in the first half paired well with their defense in the second half, as they held the Tigers to 19 points in the final 18 minutes.

“We made some shots when we had to,” Hoelscher said. “We defensive rebounded much better this game than we have. And you have to look at Browerville, too. They missed shots. Guys who don’t normally miss shots were missing them, so we had a little bit of luck on our side, too.”

Weir had three threes in each half on the way to a team-leading 25 points. Savageau added 15, and John Boogaard chipped in 10.

“I was feeling pretty good,” Weir said. “I was getting enough space to get my shot off the way I wanted to and not having to adjust. We were getting our shots all the way around. I was getting mine and we were just feeding each other as a team.”

With the team suffering through a few injuries throughout the year, the freshman Savageau was the player who stepped up and filled in the scoring.

“He deserves it,” said Weir. “He’s worked on his shot so much, ever since he was little. He’s fallen in love with the game, and it shows out on that court.

The defensive key for the Streaks was containing Bryce Irsfeld, who dropped in 20 points.

“(We were) coming out and trying to contain Ersfeld,” Weir said. “Everything runs through him. If you can contain him, then guys on the outside don’t get their shots. They were getting their shots still, but luckily they weren’t falling for them tonight.”

The Tigers gave Osakis a scare early in the second half and brought it to 37-36, but two straight Weir threes pulled the Silverstreaks back ahead and they didn’t look back, eventually taking the game 60-46.

Osakis hosts Parkers Prairie on Monday before heading to Upsala to play for a share of the Prairie Conference title on Tuesday. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m. The season finale is scheduled for 7:30 Friday night at home against Melrose.

OSAKIS 30 30 - 60

B-EV 27 19 - 46

OSAKIS SCORING - Weir - 25; Savageau - 15; Boogaard - 10; Jacob Jones - 4; Josh Peterka - 4; Luke Imdieke - 2

B-EV SCORING - Irsfeld - 20; Warwick - 15; Griffin Webster - 6; Brendan Emery - 2; Jordan Gorder - 2; Nate Petermeier - 1