Boys Basketball: Osakis falls to Holdingford by 10

"It was a tale of 2 halves for us tonight," Osakis head coach Matt Hoelscher said. "We couldn't score in the first half, and Holdingford got hot and made shots from everywhere."

The Huskers (19-4) had a lead as big as 22 points before Osakis freshman Daniel Savageau and senior Zachary Weir started to get the offense going.

"Zach and Daniel started making shots, and Luke (Imdieke) did a nice job attacking the rim and finding guys," Hoelscher said. (I'm) happy with how we battled being down 22 and cutting it to six late in the game. Guys showed a lot of character battling back, which is what we need to see heading into playoffs."

Savageau finished with 17 points, while Weir added 11.

The Silverstreaks take a 17-5 record into Friday night's 7:30 Prairie Conference matchup against Browerville-Eagle Valley (20-3).

HOLDINGFORD 55, OSAKIS 45

OSAKIS TOTALS — FG 16-43; 3PT FG 6-18; FT 7-14; 7 assists, 4 blocks, 20 rebounds, 12 steals, 11 turnovers

INDIVIDUALS — Savageau - 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 turnovers; Weir - 11 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 turnovers; Riley Werven - 5 points, 4 rebounds; Jacob Jones - 4 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound, 5 steals, 2 turnovers; John Boogaard - 4 points, 1 assist, 3 blocks, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 turnovers; Luke Imdieke - 4 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 turnover