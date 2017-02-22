Girls Basketball: Streaks outrun Parkers Prairie

Seniors Alecia Kaelke and Kayla Sorenson combined to score 33 points in the first half to go into the locker room with a 42-12 lead.

"We got off to a great start start tonight with a 20-0 run,” Osakis head coach Pat Kalpin said. “It was fun to watch the girls execute offensively and move the ball so well. Defensively, we worked hard in the full court forcing some early turnovers. Parkers has a good team that works really hard. Coming into the game, we felt that contesting shots was key, as well as closing out. For the most part, we did a good job with those things.”

Kaelke led the team with 23 points on the night, coming from nine inside field goals and a 5-for-9 effort from the free throw line. Sorenson added 15 points, all coming from five drained threes, and Lauren Savageau chipped in 11 points of her own.

For the Panthers, Faith Alberts led the offense with 11 points, while Megan Dreger and Veronica Schwartz added six apiece.

“We are happy with this win against a good basketball team,” Kalpin said. “Our goal is to keep getting better and keep working hard. With two regular season games left in the season, we are excited where our team is right now and the level we are playing at."

The win brings Osakis to 21-3 on the season, while Parkers Prairie falls to 18-6.

Both teams finish their season with 7:30 p.m. games on Friday, with the Silverstreaks traveling to Upsala and the Panthers hosting Hillcrest Lutheran Academy.

OSAKIS 42 21 – 63

PARKERS PRAIRIE 12 19 – 31

TOTALS - Osakis - FG - 22-53; Three-point FG - 10-17; FT - 9-15; Rebounds - 39; Assists - 17; Steals - 6; Turnovers - 9; Parkers Prairie - FG - 12-43; Three-point FG - 3-22; FT - 4-10; Rebounds - 27; Turnovers - 14

OSAKIS – Kaelke 23 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Sorenson - 15 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists; Savageau 11 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals; Morgan Staloch 6 points, 3 assists, 1 steal; Jordyn Stroup 5 points, 2 rebounds; Nicolle Klukken - 3 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Jessica Gavin - 1 rebound; Madi Johanson - 5 rebounds, 1 assist

PARKERS PRAIRIE SCORING – Alberts 11, Dreger 6, Schwartz 6, Rachel Martinson 5, Kathryn Burquest 2, Hali Moske 2