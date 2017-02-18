Girls Basketball: Osakis clinches conference title

""This was a good win for the girls tonight," Streaks head coach Pat Kalpin said. "We didn't get off to the greatest start tonight, but once we got going, I thought the girls played a solid game."

Center Alecia Kaelke, a Senior, controlled the game from inside, scoring 27 points and hauling in 16 rebounds, nine of which were offensive.

Nicolle Klukken added 14 points and Lauren Savageau added 11.

"Individually, I thought that Nicolle Klukken played a good game on the offensive end," Kalpin said. "They constantly played off of her helping in the post and she was able to knock down some shots, especially early in the game. Her early points really got us going."

The Silverstreaks finish up the regular season with a 7:30 p.m. road game against Upsala after their home regular season finale at 7:30 Thursday night against Pierz.