Boys basketball: Osakis wins on Senior Night

The Silverstreaks (16-4, 8-1 Prairie) controlled the second half, outscoring the Johnnies 47-27 after leading by just nine at the break. Osakis shot 58 percent (30-51), including 12-of-23 from three.

"Great way to honor our seniors tonight as we pulled away in the second half," Osakis head coach Matt Hoelscher said. "Zach (Weir) came out and hit some shots from the outside, giving us energy on the defensive end. St John's did a nice job breaking our press the first half, but we cleaned that up in the second. It was good to get guys minutes as they played in front of their parents and friends. It was great to see the smiles on their faces for senior/parents night."

Weir, a senior guard, continued his solid stretch of play by knocking down seven threes and racking up 23 points. He also had four assists, grabbed four rebounds and had five deflections defensively. Josh Peterka added 14 points and five boards, while John Boogaard had nine points and four rebounds.

Osakis has won five straight games heading into a challenging three-game week.

The Silverstreaks are at Swanville (8-11) on Tuesday and at Holdingford (16-4) on Thursday before the biggest game of its conference season on Friday night. Prairie-leader Browerville-Eagle Valley comes to town at 7:30 Friday with the Tigers (19-3, 10-0 Prairie) on a 12-game winning streak after edging Swanville 62-56 on Thursday night.

Osakis and B-EV met on Jan. 24, with the Tigers winning 62-56. The Silverstreaks likely need to avenge that loss to stay alive in the conference-title race.

OSAKIS 30 47 - 77

SJP 21 27 - 48

OSAKIS TOTALS - FG - 30-51; Three-point FG - 12-23; FT - 5-5; Assists - 23; Blocks - 2; Rebounds - 21; Steals - 13; Turnovers - 8

OSAKIS - Max Schwartz - 5 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds; Weir - 23 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; RJ Dykema - 5 points, 2 assists; Daniel Savageau - 6 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Luke Imdieke - 5 points, 6 assists, 3 steals; Boogaard - 9 points, 3 assists, 1 block, 4 rebound, 2 steals; Jacob Jones - 4 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; Riley Werven - 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Taylor Larson - 1 rebound