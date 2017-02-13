Savageau and Alecia Kaelke led the Silverstreaks with 25 points apiece, while Kayla Sorenson added 11.

Although Osakis put up 81 points, neither team started the game well offensively. Four and a half minutes into the game, the Dutchmen had a 4-2 lead.

But then the Streaks took over. By the intermission, Kaelke had five field goals for 10 points, Savageau had two threes and two from inside for 10 more and Sorenson had three triples for nine points.

“It took us awhile, but we got going,” Osakis head coach Pat Kalpin said. “I don’t know if it was the Monday blues or what. I thought it took us awhile to get out of the gates, but we had a good run there at the end of the first half.”

The Silverstreaks went into the locker room with a 34-15 lead, and they didn’t slow down at all in the second half.

Kaelke scored nine straight points in less than three minutes to cap off a 14-5 run to open the final 18 minutes.

“Once we got Alecia going inside, I thought that was the difference,” said Kalpin. “She started getting some points, and now you draw more people inside, which allows your outside girls to get some shots, too. It’s nice to see those shots go for those kids.”

No one took advantage of open shots more than Savageau, as she hit all five of her three-point attempts in the second half.

“Everything was just going in in the second half,” she said. “I’ve been off the last two games. It was nice to finally start hitting a few. When the shots are falling, it always makes it easy to pick up the pace and it brings up the intensity. We were moving the ball well and hitting shots and that helped us play better together.”

The win brings the Silverstreaks to 18-3 on the year and 9-1 in Section 6AA going into Tuesday’s contest against Swanville.

Osakis isn’t about to stop trying to improve their game every day, but Kalpin said he’s happy with their success so far.

“We’re where we want to be at this point in the season, especially on the offensive side of it,” he said. “Defensively, we still need to get a little bit better. We’ve got to get better against teams that pressure more. Three losses isn’t the end of the world, and the three team that we’ve lost to are pretty good teams.”

With next Wednesday’s section seeding meeting approaching, Kalpin said they’re targeting No. 2 behind Sauk Centre.

“I don’t know where we’re going to be,” he said. “I think we could be in that two-spot as long as we don’t screw up. The only team we’ve lost to in the subsection is Sauk (Centre). We’ve beaten everybody else, so when you get together face-to-face with coaches that’s what you look at first. We’ve got three more games until we get to that point, so we’re going to worry about that first.”

The Streaks finish their three-game week at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Browerville-Eagle Valley at Osakis High School.

OSAKIS 34 47 - 81

MELROSE 15 19 - 34

OSAKIS SCORING - Savageau - 25; Kaelke - 25; Sorenson - 11; Morgan Staloch - 9; Bree Timmerman - 6; Corinne Collins - 3; Madi Johanson - 2

MELROSE SCORING - Maci Blommel 13, Cassie Klaphake 6, Makiya Luetmer 6, Whitney Austing 3, Mia Meyer 2, Madeline Straka 2, Ashley Radermacher 2