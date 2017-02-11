Wrestling: Osakis seventh at Albany Invite

Hutchinson won the tournament with 228 points. Becker was second at 187.5 and Albany had 177 to finish third.

Isaac Mattson had a fifth-place finish for the Silverstreaks at 113 pounds after winning a 10-5 decision in his final match. Seth Johnson was second at 120 after falling in a 7-1 decision in the title match to Hutchinson’s Dasin Mateski.

Gage Zieske was third at 132 pounds. He won a 13-5 major decision over Blake Paulson of Becker in the third-place match. The lone title for Osakis came from Colton Waldvogel at 152 pounds. He capped off another impressive day by winning a 3-2 decision over Alex Pachan in the championship.

Logan Hartshorn added a top-six finish by taking third at 160 pounds after pinning Christian Sells of Hutchinson in 3:27 in his final match of the day. Dominic Strom was sixth at 170 pounds to round out the podium finishers for the Silverstreaks.

TEAM FINISHES – Hutchinson – 228; Becker – 187.5; Albany – 177; St. Cloud Apollo – 158; Kimball Area – 106; Mora – 86; Osakis – 76.5; BOLD - 54