“The guys know that Battle Lake has thrown us around the last few years,” Osakis head coach Matt Hoelscher said. “We played them somewhat tough last year at times, but they’re such a great program. (Coach Dan) Peterka has them well coached. You look at every level – they’re cutting hard on offense, they know how to screen and play solid defense. To win a game like this at home on a Friday night in front of a crowd like this with Zach getting his 1,000th point, the guys’ smiles were unbelievable.”

Weir got his 1,000th point on a drive and layup early in the first half. Hoelscher said he felt his senior guard was pressing a bit at times knowing the milestone was within reach this season. He was happy to see him bury another three right after time was called to recognize the accomplishment.

“It feels great to get that milestone, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates that I’ve played with. This is my fourth year now, so all my teammates – I can’t do anything without them.”

Weir scored a game-high 23 points. He knocked down four threes and stepped to the line in the final minute to go 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Osakis hit all 10 of its free throws during that stretch to put the game away as freshman Daniel Savageau and senior forward John Boogaard each went 2-for-2.

“I just wanted the ball,” Weir said. “I have confidence in myself and my teammates to make free throws, but I wanted that ball. After I made the first one and a few after that, I was in a rhythm where I could just go and shoot them.”

It took those free throws to finally put Battle Lake (15-4) away. The Battlers were a bit shorthanded with starting junior guard Bennet Cameron out with an ankle injury. Osakis was too with two regulars in the lineup at the start of the year still out with injuries in Reid DeWenter and Ethan Chalmers.

The Silverstreaks have withstood injuries with their depth, aided by solid play from freshmen guards in Savageau and Luke Imdieke. Savageau had nine points on three triples in the first half to help Osakis to a 28-23 lead at the break. Imdieke had a couple big buckets in the second half when the Battlers were trying to grab their first lead.

“Guys played great,” Hoelscher said. “We saw a lot out of everybody. Our freshmen, Zach, (John) Boogaard, Jacob Jones. Riley (Werven) and Josh (Peterka) didn’t get many minutes but they did some nice stuff. It just shows that we have some guys we can count on.”

Battle Lake has those kinds of players too, led by senior forward Eric VanErp. Jones, a long and athletic guard who is one of the top defensive players in the area, drew the task of trying to slow him down. VanErp had a team-high 22 points as he showed off his full arsenal of attacking the rim and hitting mid-range jump shots on a night when Osakis did whatever it could to make things difficult on him.

“There was a lot of pressure on me, but I just go out and play ‘D’ and try to do the best that I can,” Jones said. “That’s what I did, and we came out and won so I’m happy. The whole team’s happy.”

Battle Lake’s Jared Scholten was also good for the Battlers on his way to 17 points. The senior forward’s fourth three got the Battlers as close as they would get all night at 43-42 with almost five minutes left.

Osakis called a timeout and regrouped. The Silverstreaks got a bucket through contact from Boogaard and a three from Weir that stretched their lead back to 50-44 with 3:19 left.

Osakis missed two one-and-one opportunities at the line that gave the Battlers hope. The Silverstreaks have struggled some at the line this season, but the 10 straight makes from the stripe down the stretch put things away on Friday.

“It’s something that we preach to our guys that games are won and lost at the free throw line,” Hoelscher said. “In the past years, we’ve lost a lot. There’s a lot of points we’ve left up on the board. We knew Zach was hot so just try to find a way to get him the ball. John made some key ones and then Daniel did, as well. It’s something we have to continue to work on, but proud of the way the guys stepped up at the end.”

It was another step in the right direction for this Osakis team a year after winning 10 games all season.

“It’s just the improvement,” Weir said. “My first year of varsity was Hoelscher’s second year, and being able to improve every single year from there just shows that our program is growing. Now we can compete with the top teams around here.”

Jones feels the key to this winter’s success has been the way this group has come together.

“It feels really good,” Jones said. “We adapted to each other, and it took a lot of work to be a team and bond. It was all a lot of fun and worth the ride. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

The Silverstreaks have eight games left before the playoffs. Five of those are against winning teams in West Central Area (10-6), Holdingford (14-4), Browerville-Eagle Valley (16-3), Parkers Prairie (16-3) and Melrose (21-0). They will be tested plenty after passing one of those tests against the Battlers on Friday.

OSAKIS 28 34 – 62

BATTLE LAKE 23 31 – 54

OSAKIS SCORING – Weir – 23; Savageau – 11; Peterka – 2; Imdieke – 8; Boogaard – 10; Jones – 8

BATTLE LAKE SCORING – Nick VanErp – 7; Scholten – 17; Colton Kirschbaum – 3; Isaiah Dorn – 5; E. VanErp - 22