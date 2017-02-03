Boys Basketball: Weir's 27 carries Streaks over Royalton

Weir shot 60 percent from the field, sinking nine field goals including six from beyond the arc for 27 points. Savageau added 17 points from four threes, a two-pointer and a 3-for-4 effort from the free throw line.

"We were able to fight off a tough Royalton team thanks to some key outside shots by Zach and Daniel," Silverstreaks coach Matt Hoelscher said. "Our guys were able to find them offensively and they carried us for awhile."

Osakis (12-4) was outscored 27-24 in the second half, but the 37-25 lead at the intermission was enough to hold off the Royals and come away with a 61-52 win.

"Royalton did a nice job of getting to the rim, causing us to get mixed up defensively," said Hoelscher. "(It wasn't) a great clean game for us but we will take it. We need to find a way to get stops at key points in the game."

OSAKIS 37 24 — 61

ROYALTON 25 27 — 52

OSAKIS TOTALS — FG - 21-39; 3PT FG - 11-21; FT - 8-16; 28 rebounds; 17 assists; 8 steals, 3 blocks, 12 turnovers

INDIVIDUALS — Zachary Weir - 27 points; 11 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block, 3 turnovers; Daniel Savageau - 17 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 turnover; John Boogaard - 8 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 4 steals, 1 turnover; Riley Werven - 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 turnovers; Luke Imdieke - 3 points, 7 assists, 1 turnover; Josh Peterka - 2 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 2 turnovers; Jacob Jones - 6 assists, 1 rebound, 1 turnover